Home / Markets / News / Rising threshold for large, midcaps supports noise for tweak in methodology

Rising threshold for large, midcaps supports noise for tweak in methodology

Sebi has received a lot of feedback on tweaking the approach for the categorisation of stocks and soon the regulator could announce a new methodology

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic mutual funds (MFs) are facing a unique problem —‘largecaps’ have become ‘megacaps’ while ‘midcaps’ have turned ‘largecaps.’

Sample this — three years ago, a company with a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 38,000 crore got the moniker of a largecap. But now, a company should have an mcap of at least Rs 80,000 crore to get the ‘largecap’ tag.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Based on the average half-yearly mcap, MF industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) publishes a list of large, mid and smallcaps.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) formula, the top 100 companies by mcap are largecaps, the next 150 are midcaps and the remaining smallcaps. This categorisation is important as a scheme in the ‘largecap’ category has to largely choose from the universe of these 100 stocks.


Similarly, a ‘midcap’ scheme has to allot bulk of its portfolio from the stocks that rank between 101 and 250.

Industry experts believe that, given the exponential growth in the domestic equity markets post-Covid, there is a reason for a relook at this formula.

They suggest that the largecap basket can now include the top 125-150 stocks instead of just 100. Others suggest that instead of having a fixed number of stocks, the regulator can have a market cap-based cut off.

For instance, companies with an mcap of over Rs 50,000 crore can be tagged as largecap.

However, the shortcoming of this is that in the event the market drops sharply, the universe of stocks with an mcap of more than Rs 50,000 crore can shrink to even less than 100.

Sources said Sebi has received a lot of feedback on tweaking the approach for categorisation of stocks and soon the regulator could announce a new methodology.

Typically, in the past, stocks that migrate from midcap to largecap or smallcap to madcap have outperformed as they become accessible to schemes with a larger asset base.

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Liquid mutual funds outflow exceeds Rs 1.5 trillion in March, shows data

TMS Ep599: Apple in 2024, Indian FDI in Dubai, LargeCap MFs, EAEU

Majority of states, union territories have single-digit MF penetration

Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap fever recedes

BSE now corners a fifth of derivatives market share amid wider acceptance

Reduction in face value of corporate bond to deepen debt market: Experts

FPIs withdraw Rs 8,600 crore from equities in April on Mauritius tax treaty

Sebi bans Manpasand Beverages, 3 top officials from market for 3 years

Sebi makes nominations optional for jointly-held mutual fund accounts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMutual FundsMidcap smallcapmarket capitalisation

First Published: May 01 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story