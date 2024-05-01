Home / Markets / News / Sebi makes nominations optional for jointly-held mutual fund accounts

Sebi makes nominations optional for jointly-held mutual fund accounts

Sebi allowed fund houses to have a single fund manager to oversee commodity and foreign investments. This would reduce the cost of managing the fund

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday made the nomination optional for jointly-held mutual fund accounts in a bid to promote ease of doing business.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday made the nomination optional for jointly-held mutual fund accounts in a bid to promote ease of doing business.

Additionally, Sebi allowed fund houses to have a single fund manager to oversee commodity and foreign investments. This would reduce the cost of managing the fund.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These came after a working group constituted by Sebi reviewed mutual fund regulations and recommended measures to promote the ease of doing business.

Based on the recommendation of the working group, a public consultation was carried out suggesting the option to make joint mutual fund account nominations optional and permitting fund houses to have a single fund manager to oversee commodity and foreign investments.

"Accordingly, it has been decided that the requirement of nomination ....for mutual funds shall be optional for jointly held mutual fund folios," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Experts believe that the relaxation of nomination requirements for joint holders is beneficial as it simplifies the process of nomination by allowing the surviving member to become the nominee. This streamlines the transmission process and reduces hassle in such situations. Later, the last surviving member can assign a nominee.

The regulator has set June 30, 2024, as the deadline for all existing individual mutual fund holders to nominate or opt out of nomination. If they fail to comply, their accounts will be frozen for withdrawals.

In a separate circular, the regulator has eased the current provision with respect to dedicated fund managers.

Sebi said that for commodity-based funds such as Gold ETFs (exchange traded funds), Silver ETFs and other funds participating in the commodities market, the appointment of a dedicated fund manager would be optional. Also, the appointment of a dedicated fund manager for making the overseas investments would be optional.

The appointment of a single fund manager for domestic and overseas/commodity funds is intended to reduce the cost of managing the fund.

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Liquid mutual funds outflow exceeds Rs 1.5 trillion in March, shows data

Majority of states, union territories have single-digit MF penetration

Equity mutual fund flows hit two-year high on NFOs and robust SIPs

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Pre-election rally has more legs; stay cautious in small-caps: Apurva Sheth

May 1 holiday: Are Indian stock markets NSE, BSE open today for trading?

Sebi allows NRIs to own up to 100% in global funds at the GIFT City

ChrysCapital raises $700 mn to maintain stake in National Stock Exchange

These 2 SME stocks more than double investors' wealth on market debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sebi normsmutual funds investmentsindia market

First Published: May 01 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story