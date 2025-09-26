Rites shares gain 7% on $18-mn order from South Africa's Talis Logistics

Shares of Rites rose over 7 per cent on Friday after it received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Talis Logistics, South Africa, for the supply of overhauled in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives for $18 million.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 76 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Rites has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,654.30 crore.

Rites confirmed that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in Talis Logistics. The contract is being executed on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, with delivery to be completed at the client's port in South Africa.

The order, valued at $18 million on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, will be executed within six to eight months from the receipt of advance payment. This contract, awarded by an international entity, further strengthens Rites’ presence in overseas markets, the statement said.

Rites Q1 results

Rites reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹490 crore in Q1FY26 (excluding other income), compared to ₹486 crore in Q1FY25, marking a marginal 0.8 per cent rise. Total revenue came in at ₹512 crore versus ₹508 crore a year ago.

Ebitda stood at ₹117 crore with a margin of 23.8 per cent, while PAT was ₹91 crore with a margin of 17.8 per cent, reflecting growth of 7.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. The steady performance was driven by improved execution efficiency in key consultancy projects, strong operational focus, and the addition of leased locomotives, the company said.