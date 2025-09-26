Home / Markets / News / Waaree Energies shares slide 5% on reports of US prob for evading duties

Waaree Energies shares slide 5% on reports of US prob for evading duties

Waaree Energies shares Today: The US is reportedly investigating Waaree Energies for evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations

Waaree Energies shares in focus
Waaree Energies shares in focus
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Shares of Waaree Energies tumbled over 5 per cent on Friday on reports that the US is investigating for evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Asian countries. 
 
The solar panel maker's stock fell as much as 5.5 per cent during the day to ₹3,254.6 per share, the biggest intraday fall since September 1 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.8 per cent lower at ₹3,268 apiece, compared to a 0.48 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:35 AM. Meanwhile, Waaree Renewable Technologies shares fell over 3 per cent. 
 
Shares of Waaree Energies fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 4.7 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Waaree Energies has a total market capitalisation of ₹93,880.24 crore. 

US Probs Waaree Energies

The US is investigating the company for evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations, according to a Bloomberg report. 
 
US Customs and Border Protection has launched a formal investigation into Waaree and its unit, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., Bloomberg said, quoting a public notice. The report added that the probe is being launched in response to an allegation by the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee that Waaree was mislabeling solar cells. 

YES Securities initiates coverage on Waaree Energies

Last week, analysts at YES Securities initiated coverage on Waaree Energies with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹4,610. By financial year 2028, the company is projected to achieve 25.7 gigawatt (Gw) of module capacity and 15.4 Gw of cell capacity. 
 
The company’s extensive retail network, robust order book, and leadership in the domestically manufactured content requirement (DCR) market provide strong volume visibility, while its US expansion is expected to deliver premium margins under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Backward integration is also set to structurally reduce import dependence and enhance profitability, it said. 
 
Despite intensifying competition and oversupply risks, the brokerage believes Waaree is well-positioned for growth in both volumes and value. 

Waaree Energies Q1 results 

The company posted a 93 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹773 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of ₹401.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 
 
The jump in the bottom line came mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total revenues rose to ₹4,597.18 crore in the quarter from ₹3,496.41 crore in the same period a year ago. 
 
The company said it achieved the highest quarterly module production of 2.3 GW in the first quarter of FY26, driven by a strong operational focus, and cell production continues to ramp up.
 

Topics :The Smart InvestorMarketsWaaree EnergiesMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensexsolar cells

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

