Stock Market Live: Indices eye steady open; GIFT Nifty futures up 70 pts

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with gains on Monday ahead of the manufacturing PMI data for June. At 7:00 am, the GIFT Nifty futures (earlier SGX Nifty) quoted 19,350, up over 70 points from Friday's close.

Early cues for Indian markets will now be tracked via the GIFT Nifty futures, derivative of the Nifty50 that have began their trading from today on the NSE IFSC in GIFT city, Gujarat.



Under this, about $7.5 billion worth of contracts traded on the Singapore exchange have shifted base to India, as per reports.,

Vedanta: SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the company for violating disclosure norms.



Aditya Birla Capital: The company completed a Rs 3,000 crore fundraise. BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and MIT were among the key investors in the fundraise.



Hero MotoCorp: The firm has raised the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by around 1.5 per cent effective today.

Technology stocks led rally in the US on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 1.23 per cent, the Dow gained 0.84 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 1.45 per cent.

Asian markets were positive this morning after a strong handover from US equities on Friday. Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi, Shenzhen Component, Shanghai Composite rose 0.5-1.45 per cent.