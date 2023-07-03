Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Indices eye steady open; GIFT Nifty futures up 70 pts
Stock market live on July 3, 2023: At 7:00 am, the GIFT Nifty futures (earlier SGX Nifty) quoted 19,350, up over 70 points from Friday's close

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with gains on Monday ahead of the manufacturing PMI data for June. At 7:00 am, the GIFT Nifty futures (earlier SGX Nifty) quoted 19,350, up over 70 points from Friday's close.  
How to trade Nifty50, Nifty Bank post their record high levels?

Merged HDFC Bank set to push Reliance off its perch as top weight

With Housing Development Finance Corporation’s (HDFC’s) merger with HDFC Bank becoming effective on July 1, the merged entity is set to become the top weight in the benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty indices, dislodging the country’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries (RIL), from its perch. HDFC will stop trading after July 13. READ MORE
How to trade Nifty50, Nifty Bank post their record high levels?

According to Ravi Nathani, independent technical analyst, charts suggest bullish trend for both Nifty50 and Nifty Bank indices. READ
DIIs aid momentum: Buy Rs 1,198 crore of shares Friday

FIIs infuse Rs 6,397 crore worth of shares in equities on Friday

Stocks to Watch on July 3: HDFC twins, TMB, auto shares, SBI, Balaji Amines

HDFC twins: The Boards of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd, on June 30, approved the effective date of merger as July 1, 2023. Moreover, the bank has set July 13 as the record date for the share swap between shareholders of the two giants. Thus, the trading window in HDFC Ltd will remain closed till July 13.  
 
Tata Motors: Total domestic passenger vehicle sales, including those of electric vehicles, stood at 47,235 units in June 2023. This is against 45,197 units sold in June a year ago, registering a growth of 5 per cent.
 
Reliance Industries: RIL and bp plc have announced the commencement of production from the MJ field, following testing and commissioning activities. READ
GIFT Nifty futures firm at 19,370 level

Brent Crude unchanged at $75 per bbl

Mega merger complete: HDFC shareholders to get 42 shares in HDFC Bank for every 25 shares

As per the merger terms and conditions, HDFC Bank will issue and allot 42 new equity shares to eligible shareholders for every 25 equity shares held in HDFC as on July 13.
 

Stock futures muted in US ahead of manufacturing PMI data

China Caixin manufacturing PMI slips to 50.5 in June

Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slipped to 50.5 in June from 50.9 in May. Reurters expected it to come in at 50.2. 

Asian markets in green; Japan's Nikkei leads gains

US markets close 1st half of 2023 on firm note

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

