Stock Market Live: Indices eye steady open; GIFT Nifty futures up 70 pts

Stock market live on July 3, 2023: At 7:00 am, the GIFT Nifty futures (earlier SGX Nifty) quoted 19,350, up over 70 points from Friday's close
Early cues for Indian markets will now be tracked via the GIFT Nifty futures, derivative of the Nifty50 that have began their trading from today on the NSE IFSC in GIFT city, Gujarat.
Under this, about $7.5 billion worth of contracts traded on the Singapore exchange have shifted base to India, as per reports.,
Stocks on radar
Vedanta: SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the company for violating disclosure norms.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company completed a Rs 3,000 crore fundraise. BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and MIT were among the key investors in the fundraise.
First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 7:28 AM IST