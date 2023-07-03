Stocks to Watch on July 3: HDFC twins, TMB, auto shares, SBI, Balaji Amines

Stocks to Watch today on July 3, 2023: A positive trend in the global markets may keep sentiment upbeat back home on Monday. At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 9 points higher at 19,354.

Here's a list of stocks that will be in focus on Monday: A positive trend in the global markets may keep sentiment upbeat back home on Monday. At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 9 points higher at 19,354.

HDFC twins: The Boards of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd, on June 30, approved the effective date of merger as July 1, 2023.

Moreover, the bank has set July 13 as the record date for the share swap between shareholders of the two giants. Thus, the trading window in HDFC Ltd will remain closed till July 13. The Boards of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd, on June 30, approved the effective date of merger as July 1, 2023.

Tata Motors: Total domestic passenger vehicle sales, including those of electric vehicles, stood at 47,235 units in June 2023. This is against 45,197 units sold in June a year ago, registering a growth of 5 per cent.

Reliance Industries: RIL and bp plc have announced the commencement of production from the MJ field, following testing and commissioning activities. Total domestic passenger vehicle sales, including those of electric vehicles, stood at 47,235 units in June 2023. This is against 45,197 units sold in June a year ago, registering a growth of 5 per cent.

Eicher Motors: The two-wheeler company Eicher Motors sold 77,109 motorcycles in June 2023 compared to 61,407 motorcycles in June 2022, recording a growth of 26 per cent. Including exports, total sales slipped 14 per cent YoY.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company has announced that Dinanath Dubhashi, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company will superannuate on April 30, 2024. The Board of Directors have appointed Sudipta Roy as the Chief Operating Officer of the company. He will assume the position of the Managing Director & CEO of the company with effect from January 24, 2024, subject to necessary regulatory and/or statutory approvals. : The two-wheeler company Eicher Motors sold 77,109 motorcycles in June 2023 compared to 61,407 motorcycles in June 2022, recording a growth of 26 per cent. Including exports, total sales slipped 14 per cent YoY.

State Bank of India: The state-owned lender has announced that Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti has taken over charge of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from July 1, 2023.

Hero Moto Corp: The two-wheeler maker reported total sales of 4,36,993 units in June 2023, down 9.9 per cent YoY from 4,84,867 units sold in the same month last year. The state-owned lender has announced that Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti has taken over charge of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from July 1, 2023.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The bank informed the exchanges that during the verification, it was observed that few Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) returns were not filed and certain errors/deficiencies were observed in few of the filed SFT returns. The returns which were to be submitted have since been submitted and the errors / deficiencies observed are also being attended to and rectified, it added.

Earlier, the Income Tax (I-T) department has said that TMB had not submitted a SFT pertaining to cash deposits of around Rs 2,700 crore involving more than 10,000 accounts. The bank informed the exchanges that during the verification, it was observed that few Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) returns were not filed and certain errors/deficiencies were observed in few of the filed SFT returns. The returns which were to be submitted have since been submitted and the errors / deficiencies observed are also being attended to and rectified, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India: India's biggest automobile manufacturer has reported a 2 per cent rise in its total wholesale at around 1,59,418 units to dealers in June 2023 as compared to 1,55,857 units in June, 2022.

Bank of Baroda: Debadatta Chand, executive director, has assumed charge as MD & CEO with effect from July 1, 2023. India's biggest automobile manufacturer has reported a 2 per cent rise in its total wholesale at around 1,59,418 units to dealers in June 2023 as compared to 1,55,857 units in June, 2022.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: MDL has signed a contract with Indian Navy for Medium Refit cum Life Certification (MRLC) of second Shishumar class submarine INS SHANKUSH worth Rs 2,724.63 crore.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The Board of Directors has approved the sale transaction for a aggregate total area of 97,090 sq. mts, together with the transfer of rights in land admeasuring 6,300 sq. mts. at Kavesar, Thane, for a total consideration of Rs 671 crore. MDL has signed a contract with Indian Navy for Medium Refit cum Life Certification (MRLC) of second Shishumar class submarine INS SHANKUSH worth Rs 2,724.63 crore.

Granules India: The pharmaceutical company has completed the US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and GMP audit for their facility (Unit IV) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It has also completed the USFDA's surveillance inspection at Jeedimetla (Hyderabad) unit.

Siemens: The company has completed the acquisition of Electric Vehicle division of Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited in accordance with the definitive agreements entered between the parties for a consideration of Rs 38 crore. The pharmaceutical company has completed the US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and GMP audit for their facility (Unit IV) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It has also completed the USFDA's surveillance inspection at Jeedimetla (Hyderabad) unit.

Aditya Birla Capital: The financial services company has raised Rs 3,000 crore, including Rs 1,750 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and Rs 1,250 crore through a preferential issue of shares to promoter entities Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran Investments. BlackRock, Norges Bank and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were among the buyers in Aditya Birla Capital's sale of shares to institutional investors.

Ex-dividend shares: Balaji Amines, Geojit Financial Services, Jyothy Labs, The financial services company has raised Rs 3,000 crore, including Rs 1,750 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and Rs 1,250 crore through a preferential issue of shares to promoter entities Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran Investments. BlackRock, Norges Bank and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were among the buyers in Aditya Birla Capital's sale of shares to institutional investors.

Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance