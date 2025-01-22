Rossari Biotech share price falls 5% after mixed Q3 results; profit down 8%

Rossari Biotech Q3 results impact: Chemical manufacturing company Rossari Biotech dropped as much as 5.41 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 757.55 per share on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Rossari Biotech came after the company reported a mixed bag of results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). The fall incame after the company reported a mixed bag of results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

The company’s profit dropped 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 31.7 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 34.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue, however, climbed 10.6 per cent annually to Rs 512.7 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 463.7 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EbitdA) rose merely 1.9 per cent annually to Rs 64.7 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 63.5 crore in Q3FY24.

The Ebitda margin, meanwhile, squeezed 110 basis points (bps) to 12.6 per cent in the December quarter of financial year 2025, from 13.7 per cent in the December quarter of financial year 2024.

Also Read

About Rossari Biotech

Rossari Biotech is among the leading Indian specialty chemicals companies, known for its expertise in manufacturing, selling, and distributing a wide range of innovative chemical solutions.

Established in 2003 as Rossari Labtech by Edward Walter Menezes and Sunil Srinivasan Chari, the company rebranded to Rossari Biotech Limited in 2009.

Rossari Biotech operates across three key segments including Home, Personal Care, and Performance Chemicals (HPPC); Textile Specialty Chemicals (TSC); and Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN).

With two state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facilities—one in Silvassa and a dedicated research lab at IIT Bombay—the company focuses on developing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Serving sectors such as FMCG, home care, industrial cleaning, personal care, textiles, and animal nutrition, Rossari provides customised solutions tailored to industrial and production requirements, ensuring minimal environmental impact while maximising customer benefits.

The market capitalisation of Rossari Biotech is Rs 4,239.18 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 12:35 PM, Rossari Biotech share price was trading 4.39 per cent lower at Rs 765.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15 per cent higher at 75,955.73 levels.