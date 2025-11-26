Rossell Techsys zooms 15% amid heavy volumes on positive outlook
Shares of Rossell Techsys zoomed 15 per cent to ₹795 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes owing to a positive outlook. The stock price of the smallcap aerospace & defence company was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹832 touched on September 22, 2025.
was trading 13 per cent higher at ₹785.85, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 3.19 million equity shares representing 8.4 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Rossell Techsys overview
Rossell Techsys supplies electrical wiring interconnection systems and custom electronics assemblies for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the defence sector. The company benefits from the defence offset guidelines introduced by the government of India, which mandates foreign vendors to invest a portion of the contract value in India.
Rossell Techsys began in 2013 by fulfilling the offset obligations of The Boeing Company in India and has since expanded its customer base to other OEMs, seeking to meet localisation requirements in India.
The company is focused on expanding its industry footprint beyond defence. The company has diversified into semiconductor and satellite sectors. As per management, it is targeting to reduce the defence segment’s contribution to about 50 per cent over the medium term (FY25: 93 per cent). Additionally, management has confirmed that most Rossell Techsys’ customers are exempt from the US tariffs. ALSO READ | IIFL Finance share rises 4%, hits 52-week high as board okays NCDs issuance
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rating rationale on Rossell Techsys
Rossell Techsys on November 20, 2025, said that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) assigned the IND BBB/Positive/IND A2 Positive rating for the company’s ₹3,200 crore bank loan facilities.
The rating reflects the strong order book ensuring healthy revenue visibility, sticky customer relationships in the defence sector, and healthy operating performance at the consolidated level over FY24- 1HFY26.
The rating also factors in Rossell Techsys’ ongoing efforts to diversify its revenue profile by adding new customers and expanding into other industries. The ratings, however, are constrained by the consolidated stretched credit metrics, largely due to an elongated working capital cycle, resulting from significant raw material inventory holdings.
The positive outlook reflects Ind-Ra’s expectation of an improvement in Rossell Techsys’ working capital cycle in the medium term, largely driven by a reduction in the inventory holding period, thereby resulting in an improvement in the credit metrics and liquidity. Ind-Ra expects the credit metrics to improve in FY26-FY27, largely led by the likely improvement in working capital cycle as well as profitability.
Ind-Ra derives comfort from the company’s long-established relationships with its customers. This risk is also mitigated because of the long-term nature of contracts (renewed every four-to-five years and perpetual in nature). With Boeing being the largest customer, the risk is largely mitigated by the long-term nature of the contract and its strong credit profile.
