Thyrocare Tech up 137% in FY26, to give 2 bonus shares; check details here

Here's all you need to know about this smallcap healthcare stock - Thyrocare Technologies.
Thyrocare Technologies stock performanceDespite today's 1 per cent gain, the stock has shed nearly 4 per cent in the last one week. The smallcap healthcare stock, however, has surged nearly 40 per cent in the last two months, and rallied as much as 138 per cent so far in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), shows data. The long-term chart shows that Thyrocare stock has jumped 4-fold or 303 per cent since the start of FY25.
Thyrocare Technologies bonus, dividend, shareholding historyAccording to information available on the BSE, this is Thyrocare's maiden bonus share issue. The company has announced a liberal 2:1 bonus issue. As per the bonus share ratio, the share price will be adjusted in proportion to the bonus shares issued on the record date - November 28, 2025. That apart, in the calendar year 2025 thus far, the company paid dividend twice - a final dividend of ₹21 per share in July, and an interim dividend of ₹7 per share in October. According to the latest shareholding pattern, public shareholders own up to 28.94 per cent of the company's equity, while the promoters own the majority (71.06 per cent) stake.
Thyrocare Q2 earnings highlightsThe healthcare-related company reported an 81.6 per cent growth in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹47.90 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 when compared with ₹26.37 crore posted the same quarter a year ago. Thyrocare's net sales grew by 22.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹216.53 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹177.36 crore in Q2FY25.
Technical analysis of Thyrocare Technologies stockThyrocare Technologies looks favourably placed on the charts, with the stock trading above the key moving averages across time-frames. Further, the price-to-moving averages action on the daily and the weekly chart is also positive, with short-term averages placed above long-term averages.
