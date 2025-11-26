Home / Markets / News / Thyrocare Tech up 137% in FY26, to give 2 bonus shares; check details here

Thyrocare Tech up 137% in FY26, to give 2 bonus shares; check details here

Thyrocare Technologies board had fixed November 28 as the record date for its 2:1 bonus share issue. This smallcap stock has gained 40 per cent in the last two months.

Thyrocare Technologies has zoomed 138% so far in FY26; stock to trade ex-bonus on Friday November 28, 2025.
Thyrocare Technologies has zoomed 138% so far in FY26; stock to trade ex-bonus on Friday November 28, 2025.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thyrocare Technologies stock was trading with a gain of 0.3 per cent at ₹1,498 in Wednesday's intra-day trades ahead of the record date for the bonus share issue.  The company had announced a 2:1 bonus share issue, meaning 2 free shares for every share owned by the shareholder as of record date Friday November 28, 2025.  At present levels, the stock trades 128 per cent higher when compared with its 52-week low of ₹658, and 7 per cent lower from its 52-week high of ₹1,614. More importantly, the stock has zoomed 138 per cent so far this calendar year.  As of date, the company's total market capitalisation stands at ₹7,859 crore. 

Here's all you need to know about this smallcap healthcare stock - Thyrocare Technologies.

Thyrocare Technologies stock performance

  Despite today's 1 per cent gain, the stock has shed nearly 4 per cent in the last one week.  The smallcap healthcare stock, however, has surged nearly 40 per cent in the last two months, and rallied as much as 138 per cent so far in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), shows data.  The long-term chart shows that Thyrocare stock has jumped 4-fold or 303 per cent since the start of FY25. 

Thyrocare Technologies bonus, dividend, shareholding history

  According to information available on the BSE, this is Thyrocare's maiden bonus share issue. The company has announced a liberal 2:1 bonus issue.  As per the bonus share ratio, the share price will be adjusted in proportion to the bonus shares issued on the record date - November 28, 2025.  That apart, in the calendar year 2025 thus far, the company paid dividend twice - a final dividend of ₹21 per share in July, and an interim dividend of ₹7 per share in October.  According to the latest shareholding pattern, public shareholders own up to 28.94 per cent of the company's equity, while the promoters own the majority (71.06 per cent) stake. 

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

 

Thyrocare Q2 earnings highlights

The healthcare-related company reported an 81.6 per cent growth in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹47.90 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 when compared with ₹26.37 crore posted the same quarter a year ago.  Thyrocare's net sales grew by 22.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹216.53 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹177.36 crore in Q2FY25. 

Technical analysis of Thyrocare Technologies stock

  Thyrocare Technologies looks favourably placed on the charts, with the stock trading above the key moving averages across time-frames. Further, the price-to-moving averages action on the daily and the weekly chart is also positive, with short-term averages placed above long-term averages. 
 
  The daily chart suggests that the near-term outlook for the stock is likely to be positive as long as it sustains above the super trend line, which now stands at ₹1,334. Near support can be anticipated around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,448. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 900 pts, Nifty atop 26,150; Bank Nifty hits record high

L&T gains 2%, hits new high; brokerages see more upside in stock price

Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; why are stock markets rising today?

Why did Jayant Infratech share price hit 5% upper circuit today? Find here

Crude oil slips as Russia-Ukraine peace talks advance; WTI seen below $52

Topics :Market technicalsThyrocare Technologiesstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading callsSmallcapHealthcare sectorstock market tradingstock market bets

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story