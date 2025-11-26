Thyrocare Tech up 137% in FY26, to give 2 bonus shares; check details here

Thyrocare Technologies stock was trading with a gain of 0.3 per cent at ₹1,498 in Wednesday's intra-day trades ahead of the record date for the bonus share issue.The company had announced a 2:1 bonus share issue, meaning 2 free shares for every share owned by the shareholder as of record date Friday November 28, 2025.At present levels, the stock trades 128 per cent higher when compared with its 52-week low of ₹658, and 7 per cent lower from its 52-week high of ₹1,614. More importantly, the stock has zoomed 138 per cent so far this calendar year.As of date, the company's total market capitalisation stands at ₹7,859 crore.

Here's all you need to know about this smallcap healthcare stock - Thyrocare Technologies.

Thyrocare Technologies stock performance Despite today's 1 per cent gain, the stock has shed nearly 4 per cent in the last one week. The smallcap healthcare stock, however, has surged nearly 40 per cent in the last two months, and rallied as much as 138 per cent so far in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), shows data. The long-term chart shows that Thyrocare stock has jumped 4-fold or 303 per cent since the start of FY25. Thyrocare Technologies bonus, dividend, shareholding history According to information available on the BSE, this is Thyrocare's maiden bonus share issue. The company has announced a liberal 2:1 bonus issue. As per the bonus share ratio, the share price will be adjusted in proportion to the bonus shares issued on the record date - November 28, 2025. That apart, in the calendar year 2025 thus far, the company paid dividend twice - a final dividend of ₹21 per share in July, and an interim dividend of ₹7 per share in October. According to the latest shareholding pattern, public shareholders own up to 28.94 per cent of the company's equity, while the promoters own the majority (71.06 per cent) stake.