Rupee posts best weekly gain in over three years after US trade deal

The rupee witnessed its best week in more than three years, since the week ended January 13, 2023, on the back of the trade deal announcement with the United States.

Why did the rupee weaken on Friday despite a strong week?

The local currency, however, depreciated on Friday to settle at 90.67 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.36 per dollar.

After witnessing sharp appreciation following the trade deal announcement, the rupee remains torn between optimism and caution as markets await the fine print of the agreement.

“The rupee appreciated sharply post the US trade deal announcement, but dollar buying continued from the next day because of uncertainty around the fine print. Dollar buying continued today as well due to caution,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

What is RBI’s stance on currency intervention? Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said at the post-monetary policy press conference that the central bank generally stays away from intervening in the foreign exchange market, whether during depreciation or appreciation, but clarified that this would not be the case if speculative pressures were to build up. “Whether it is a movement up or down — depreciation or appreciation — generally, we stay away. However, it does not mean that we will stay away even if speculation is getting built in,” he said. Is RBI concerned about speculative pressure on the rupee?

Malhotra said the rupee is currently witnessing a phase of appreciation, but there is no indication, either at present or going forward, of speculative position build-up. In the absence of such pressures, the RBI will allow market forces to play out and assess the direction of the currency against the dollar and other major currencies. How did India’s forex reserves perform during the week? India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to a record high of $723.77 billion in the week ended January 30, RBI data showed. Total reserves increased by $14.36 billion during the week, marking the highest weekly gain since March 7, 2025, driven largely by a rise in gold reserves.

The previous record high of $709.41 billion was recorded in the preceding week. Over the past four weeks, foreign exchange reserves have risen by $37 billion. What drove the rise in reserves despite lower gold prices? Gold reserves rose by $14.59 billion to $137 billion during the reported week, even as gold prices fell 1.9 per cent to $4,894 an ounce. “The increase in forex reserves is due to a revaluation gain of $20.4 billion. RBI net sold $6.3 billion during that week,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. What happened to foreign currency assets and SDRs?