Rupee ends near 1-month high amid weak dollar; closes at 87.82/$

The Indian Rupee closed at nearly a month's low level, extending Wednesday's momentum, amid a decline in the dollar index.

The domestic currency closed 24 paise higher at 87.82 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The currency rose to the 87.7 level in the morning deals, but is still down 2.59 per cent so far this year. On Wednesday, the currency posted its strongest single-day gain in almost four months, since June 24.

India’s trade deficit widened to a 13-month high in September, driven by a sharp rise in bullion imports, even as merchandise exports grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $36.38 billion. Imports grew at a faster pace of 16.7 per cent at $68.53, resulting in the trade deficit widening to $32.15 billion during the month.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor, continued to reiterate that the central bank does not target any specific level for the rupee, and the currency value is guided by market forces and macroeconomic fundamentals. “Our effort really is to ensure that there is an orderly movement of the rupee, both sides, and any undue or any abnormal volatility is curbed,” he said while speaking at the International Monetary Fund’s Governor Talks session in Washington. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to infuse funds into Indian equities, while optimism around a potential US-India trade treaty rose after US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great man.”, analysts said.