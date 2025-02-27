Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 87.21 against dollar on FIIs outflows

Rupee depreciated 2 paise to close at 87.21 (provisional) against US dollar as a muted trend in domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the latest tariff announcements from the US have sent shockwaves through global markets, strengthening the dollar. Moreover, month-end dollar demand also boosted the American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.26 and touched the high of 87.12 against the greenback during intraday. It also touched the low of 87.41 before ending the session at 87.21 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell sharply by 47 paise to settle at 87.19 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, equity, forex, commodity markets were closed on account of Mahashivratri.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on account of weakness in the domestic markets and sustained outflows by FIIs. Any further pullback in the US dollar may also pressurise the rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI and weakness in crude oil prices may support the rupee at lower levels," said Anuj Choudhary Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further noted that traders may take cues from US GDP data. "Investors may remain cautious ahead of the core PCE price index data. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 87 to 87.60," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 106.59, higher by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was quoted 1.02 per cent higher at USD 73.27 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 10.31 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 74,612.43, while the Nifty fell 2.50 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 22,545.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,529.10 crore in the capital markets on net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global financial markets experienced renewed volatility as US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to tariffs, announcing that duties on Canada and Mexico would take effect from April 2.

Adding to trade tensions, he hinted at a potential 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on European goods, escalating fears of a retaliatory response from the European Union.

However, the delay in imposing the 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods -- originally set for March 4 but postponed to April 2 -- is limiting the US dollar's gains.