Home / Markets / News / Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.37 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.37 against US dollar during early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.39 against the dollar and rose to 83.37, up 3 paise from its previous close

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rupee appreciated 3 paise to 83.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid sustained inflow of foreign funds and bullish sentiment in the domestic equity market.

An upward movement in crude oil prices, however, weighed on the Indian currency, according to forex traders.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.39 against the dollar and rose to 83.37, up 3 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 83.40 against the US dollar.

Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that investors will keep a close eye on monetary policy decisions from US Federal Reserve and other central banks to be announced this week.

"... the commentary from the (US Fed) Governor will be important to watch and gauge a view for the major crosses. Today, volatility could remain low as no major economic data is expected to be released from the US. We expect the USD-INR (spot) to trade sideways and quote in range of 83.20 and 83.50," Somaiya added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent higher at 103.66.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.59 per cent to $76.29 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex breached the 70,000-level for the first time on Monday and was trading 198.72 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 70,024.32 points. The broader NSE Nifty also jumped 39.70 points or 0.19 per cent at 21,009.10 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 3,632.30 crore, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent and retained the retail inflation projection for the current fiscal at 5.4 per cent.

As per the latest RBI data, India's foreign exchange reserves increased to $604 billion as on December 1, surpassing the $600 billion-mark after a gap of about four months.

Also Read

Rupee climbs to 81.96 against US dollar after gains in domestic equities

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

We do not expect DIIs to cash out, says Jitendra Arora of ICICI Pru Life

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 70,000, Nifty at 21K; Dr Reddy dips 6%

Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, Tata Motors, REC, Blue Dart, Cipla, Lloyd

Nifty in overbought zone, Wait for dips in Nifty Bank before fresh buying

A tango: Indian equity market valuation rises as US bond yields ease

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RupeeUS DollarCurrencyforex marketMarkets

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story