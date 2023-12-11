Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, Tata Motors, REC, Blue Dart, Cipla, Lloyd

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start on a sombre note on Monday after the two indices made record highs last Friday. The Nifty, notably, crossed the 21,000-mark for the first time in the last session.

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,079 over Nifty futures' last close.

The Dow and S&P 500 gained 0.36 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively, overnight while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.45 per cent.





READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES In Asia, CSI 300 dropped 1.3 per cent and Hang Seng 0.9 per cent as China's headline inflation fell at the fastest pace in 3 years, keepng deflationary pressures in focus.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.7 per cent, leading gains in the region. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Kopsi in South Korea rose up to 02 per cent.

Tata Motors: The automaker said it would increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective January 2024 by up to 3 per cent. The price increase is to offset the residual impact of past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company received an order worth Rs 1,145 crore from ONGC for laying approximately 44.4 km of subsea pipelines in 19 segments.

Ramco Cements: The company's Kolimigundla clinker plant capacity has been increased to 3.15 MTPA from 2.5 MTPA.

REC: REC has signed a 200-million-euro loan agreement with the German bank KfW to enhance the distribution infrastructure of discoms in line with the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) of the government.

Blue Dart Express: The logistics company said the board of directors has approved the purchase of two leased aircraft by Blue Dart Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from DHL Aviation (Netherlands), a fellow subsidiary company, for Rs 40 crore.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company has received approval from board of directors for expansion of iron ore mining capacity up to 55 million tonnes per year, and establishment of 45 million tonnes per annum Banded Hematite Quartzite (BHQ) Beneficiation plant at Gadchiroli district.

Cipla: Its subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc is voluntarily recalling one lot of Vigabatrin for oral solution, USP 500mg, to the consumer level. Vigabatrin has been found to have seal integrity issues, allowing for powder leakage.

Linde India: As per reports, the Asia Index has decided to replace Linde India with Gujarat Gas in the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index with effect from December 18.



PSP Projects: The company said it has secured a contract of Rs 101.67 crore in Gujarat.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: The Asia Index has reportedly decided to include Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores in the BSE Energy Index with effect from December 18.

Subros: The company has bagged a new order from Indian Railways for supply and commissioning of Coach Roof Mounted Air- Conditioners amounting to Rs 25 crore.

Darshan Orna: The board meeting will be held on Dec 15, 2023 to consider and approve the Right Issue of the company.