Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 70,000, Nifty at 21K; PSU Bank stocks lead

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices continued their record-hitting spree on Monday. With nominal gains of 200 pts, the BSE Sensex crossed the historic 70,000 mark and the NSE Nifty50 held above 21,000.
ONGC, HCL Tech, Tech M, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Tata Motors led gains on the Sensex, while Asian Paints, M&M, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's were the top frontline laggards. Among these, Dr Reddy's led losses, sinking 6 per cent on receiving Form 483 with 3 observations from the US FDA for its R&D unit in Bachupally, Hyderabad. Nifty Pharma lost 1 per cent, leading losses among sectors. In comparison, FMCG, Realty and IT indices held firm gains.
The BSE MidCap index was up 0.3 per cent and the SmallCap index rose by 0.6 per cent.
Subros up 18%, hits new high on order wins of Rs 25 cr from Indian Railways
Subros up 18%, hits new high on order wins of Rs 25 cr from Indian Railways

Average trading volumes jumped over four-fold with a combined around 1.9 million equity shares - representing 2.9 per cent of total equity of Subros - changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
11:17 AM
ALERT:: JSW Steel November production rises 11%; stock trades flat
JSW Steel in an exchange filing said the company's consolidated crude steel production for November 2023 rose by 11 per cent YoY to 22.04 lakh tonnes.
11:00 AM
We do not expect DIIs to cash out, says Jitendra Arora of ICICI Pru Life
We do not expect DIIs to cash out, says Jitendra Arora of ICICI Pru Life

Jitendra Arora, senior executive vice-president and fund manager for equity at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance expects earnings growth for FY24 & FY25 to be around 24 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.
Jitendra Arora, senior executive vice-president and fund manager for equity at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
10:45 AM
Market check:: Sensex wipes out gains, now flat
10:38 AM
Dr Reddy sinks 7% as Antique Broking expects warning letter for FTO-3 unit
Dr Reddy sinks 7% as Antique Broking expects warning letter for FTO-3 unit

On an old inspection for Dr Reddy's FTO-03 unit, Antique Broking today in a report said, that some of the observations were severe and can lead to a Warning Letter.
10:21 AM
ALERT:: Coforge launches Quasar Responsible AI; stock up 2%
Coforge in an exchange filing said the company has introduced the Quasar Responsible AI solution.
It is a comprehensive solution that guarantees the utilization of AI adheres to ethical standards, fairness, transparency, and regulatory compliance. It tackles biases in datasets and models, identifies potential risks and compliance issues, and provides tools to govern, mitigate, and remediate these challenges, the release stated.
10:07 AM
COMMENT:: Global, domestic cues in favour of the markets
Global and domestic cues favour continuation of the ongoing rally in the market despite high valuations. FIIs turning buyers, strong DII inflows, exuberant retail investors and a thriving IPO market supported by strong economic fundamentals can sustain the rally in the short run ignoring the high valuations.
he overarching message from the RBI on Wednesday was that 7 per cent GDP growth for FY24 is a conservative estimate. This is an indication of the growth momentum in the economy.
A significant trend in the market is the outperformance of the Bank Nifty over the Nifty. Last week while the Nifty appreciated by 3.5 percent, Bank Nifty shot up by 5.5 percent. This outperformance is likely to continue, given the fair valuations of banking stocks, particularly the leading names.
For the overall market safety is now in large caps.
- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
9:56 AM
BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: Subros zooms 13%, Star Health 8%; KIOCL down 4%
9:46 AM
BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Yes Bank, IRFC soar up to 4%; CG Power down
9:37 AM
Sector ALERT:: Pharma index down 1%; Dr.Reddy's slumps 6%
ALERT:: Sensex tops 70,000-mark, up nearly 200 pts
9:23 AM
Sensex Heatmap:: IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech gain up to 1%; Asian Paints down 1%
9:19 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty gyrates between zones in early deals
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 60-odd points higher at 69,887 in opening ticks
9:08 AM
ALERT:: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty holds 20,950
9:03 AM
Currency alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.39/$
8:59 AM
Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars, shows Capitaline data
8:54 AM
Watch: What will keep the markets busy this week?
8:49 AM
Nifty in overbought zone, Wait for dips in Nifty Bank before fresh buying
The Nifty 50 Index continues its bullish trajectory, marking yet another new lifetime high on both short-term and near-term charts. Despite the prevailing bullish trend, the ascent towards 21100 presents a formidable challenge, acting as a stiff resistance barrier. Read