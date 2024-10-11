Rupee set to hold ground against greenback till Dec: Business Standard Poll

After depreciating 0.32 per cent against the dollar in October so far, the rupee is expected to hold ground against the greenback in the current quarter on the back of robust inflows.

According to the median of a Business Standard poll of 10 respondents, the rupee is seen trading around 84 per dollar till the end of December.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In India’s case, at least the bond and cash related inflows will continue. It balances out the other factors and the current account remains fairly benign in our view. We believe the current account is less than 1 per cent of the GDP. Our estimate is 0.8 per cent of GDP. We believe these factors are structurally positive for the rupees, despite certain near-term headwinds,” said Sameer Narang, head of economics research at ICICI Bank.

