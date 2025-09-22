Home / Markets / News / Rupee slips as traders weigh H-1B visa fee impact; opens at 88.17/$

Rupee slips as traders weigh H-1B visa fee impact; opens at 88.17/$

The domestic currency opened 7 paise lower at 88.17 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency
Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee opened weaker on Monday as traders weighed the implications of US President Donald Trump's new $100,000 H-1B visa fee
 
The domestic currency opened 7 paise lower at 88.17 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has slipped 3.15 per cent in the current financial year and 3.02 per cent in 2025 so far. 
 
The currency pair has traded in a range since hitting 88.46 about two weeks ago, analysts noted as inflows kept it between 87.71 and 88.30 last week.  This week, upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) worth ₹7,500 crore could bring additional flows, even as traders weigh US inflation data, rate cut expectations, and the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee that may impact Indian IT firms, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
   
Donald Trump over the weekend signed an executive order raising the H-1B application fee to $100,000, from the earlier $2,000–5,000. The White House clarified it will be a one-time payment, effective September 21, potentially pressuring margins of Indian outsourcers. 
 
Motilal Oswal noted that around 20 per cent of employees at the top five IT services firms are currently based on-site. T companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday, analysts said, adding the falling dependence on the H-1B visa in the last few years could be a silver lining.
 
The dollar index rose to 97.75 after stronger US jobless claims and a less dovish Fed outlook signalled two cuts in 2025 and one in 2026.  The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.14 per cent at 97.78.  ALSO READ:10 FAQs on H-1B Visa Fee Hike 
 
The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates come into effect today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the next day's dawn would bring with it a "savings festival", and exhorted citizens to embrace "swadeshi".  Also, the Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US today, in a bid to calm trade tensions between the countries. 
 
In commodities, oil prices rose amid a bearish tone due to persistent supply concerns and weakening demand sentiment, analysts said. Brent crude price was up 0.66 per cent at 67.12 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.64 per cent at 63.08 per barrel, as of 9:23 AM IST. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atlanta Electricals IPO opens today: GMP up 19%; should you subscribe?

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty50 near 25,300; IT shares bleed on new H-1B visa fee

JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Schloss Bangalore; sees 43% upside

TCS, Infosys: Time to sell IT stocks on Trump's H-1B visa salvo? Tech view

IT firms brace for H-1B shock; Here's how brokerages assess the impact

Topics :H1B VisaMarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollar

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story