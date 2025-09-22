IT firms brace for H-1B shock; Here's how brokerages assess the impact

Here's how major brokerages read the latest H-1B development:
CLSA
- The hike applies only to new applications, not renewals or the overall H-1B stock, limiting the negative impact.
- Worst-case hit of up to 6 per cent to FY27 earnings of Indian IT companies under coverage, assuming the full burden of fresh applications is borne by them.
- Actual impact should be lower with LTIMindtree and Persistent Systems set to face the highest potential impact (6 per cent), while Tata Consultancy Services faces the lowest.
- Large-cap IT firms are better placed to manage the fee hike, given their local employee base and established hiring channels in the United States.
- Sector rerating possible 2–3 quarters down the line, aided by better 2026 US macro prospects and a Fed rate cut cycle.
- Reiterate Outperform rating on large caps (TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro) where the earnings hit is limited to 1-3 per cent of FY27 profit after tax in the worst-case scenario.
Motilal Oswal
- First impact likely in FY27 petitions, as the H-1B lotteries and filings are run in the fourth quarter to the first quarter.
- Over the past decade, Indian IT vendors have reduced reliance on H-1B visas, and the order is likely to face legal challenges in US courts.
- Big Tech (Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta) accounts for a larger share of fresh applications than Indian IT.
- Delivery models already factor in localisation and subcontracting, making vendors better placed to adjust.
- Given the high cost, companies may avoid new filings and instead expand offshore delivery or increase local hiring.
Nuvama Institutional Equities
- Fee hike from could affect Indian IT operations, though the impact should be limited.
- Mitigation levers include higher offshoring/nearshoring and local hiring; the industry has already reduced reliance on H-1B visas over the past eight years.
- Companies may opt out of fresh filings as the fee makes the H-1B visa economically unviable.
- Some near-term operational and financial impact is expected, though long-term offshoring will offset much of it.
- However, the Sector is likely to remain volatile in the near term amid uncertainty.
Emkay Global
- Companies can prepare by boosting local hiring, using L-1 visas, limiting H-1B usage, renegotiating contracts, or shifting work offshore.
- The overall impact is unlikely to be disruptive, though stock prices may face near-term pressure on fears of rising protectionism.
- Indian IT firms already use H-1B visas sparingly, mainly for convenience or skill gaps.
- No immediate earnings risk, but higher onsite wage costs and the new fee could affect FY27 profitability.
Nomura
- Worst-case impact estimated at about 10-100 basis points on margins for its coverage universe.
- Clients and IT service providers are expected to increase offshoring and automation to offset higher visa costs. And, growth in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India is likely to accelerate.
- Over the medium to long term, Indian IT operating models will further reduce dependence on H-1B visas.
- Impact over the next year is seen as negligible.
- Any sharp correction in stock prices should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate.
