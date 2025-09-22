TCS, Infosys: Time to sell IT stocks on Trump's H-1B visa salvo? Tech view

IT stocks outlookOn Monday morning, IT stocks slipped up to 4 per cent in early trade. Infosys dropped nearly 4 per cent, and TCS shed 3 per cent. HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree and Wipro also declined around 4 per cent each, while the Nifty IT index also cracked up to 4 per cent. Given this background, should you hold or sell IT stocks at current levels? Here's a technical outlook on the leading IT stocks - Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies and LTIMindtree - listed on the BSE and NSE.
InfosysLast close: ₹1,540 Likely Target: ₹1,638 Upside Potential: 6.4% Support: ₹1,502; ₹1,450 Resistance: ₹1,582; ₹1,607 Infosys, which has shed 18 per cent thus far in 2025, is in pullback mode with the stock closing above the 100-DMA in the last two trading sessions. The near-term bias is likely to be cautiously positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,450 levels, with interim support seen around the 20-DMA at ₹1,502.
Nifty IT IndexLast close: 36,578 Likely Target: 38,500 Upside Potential: 5.2% Support: 35,750; 34,950 Resistance: 36,825; 37,700 The Nifty IT index recently tested resistance around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stood at 36,825 and then retraced. The index has been languishing below this key moving average since July 21, 2025.
TCSLast close: ₹3,169 Likely Target: ₹3,350 Upside Potential: 5.7% Support: ₹3,110; ₹3,045 Resistance: ₹3,250 TCS stock is likely to trade on a cautiously optimistic note as long as the stock quotes above ₹3,045 levels, with interim support anticipated around the 20-DMA, which stands at ₹3,110. On the upside, stock can pullback to ₹3,350 levels, with interim resistance likely around the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands around ₹3,250 levels.
HCL TechnologiesLast close: ₹1,467 Likely Target: ₹1,388 Downside Risk: 5.4% Support: ₹1,432; ₹1,415; ₹1,403 Resistance: ₹1,506 HCL Technologies is likely to trade with a negative bias as long as the stock trades below ₹1,506. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹1,432 levels; below which the stock may seek support around ₹1,415 and ₹1,403 levels. The long-term chart suggests that a monthly close below ₹1,388 shall invite fresh trouble for the stock.
LTIMindtreeLast close: ₹5,510 Likely Target: ₹6,120 Upside Potential: 11% Support: ₹5,375; ₹5,300; ₹5,170 Resistance: ₹5,630; ₹5,950 Last week, LTIMindtree stock closed above its 50-WMA for the first time since early February 2025. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹5,170 levels, with near support visible around ₹5,375 and ₹5,300 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the monthly trend line hurdle, which stands at ₹6,120. The stock may face intermediate resistance around ₹5,630 and ₹5,950 levels.
WiproLast close: ₹256 Likely Target: ₹275 / ₹243 Upside Potential: 7.4% Downside Risk: 5% Support: ₹251; ₹248 Resistance: ₹261; ₹262 Wipro stock is seen facing resistance around its 50-WMA, a key moving average the stock has failed to conquer since mid-March 2025. The 50-WMA stands around ₹261, and coincides with the long-term 200-DMA, which stands at ₹262 levels. Above which, a spurt towards ₹275 seems likely.
