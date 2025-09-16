Want dividend payouts? Check these 27 stocks before they go ex on Sep 17

Shares of Shilpa Medicare, RITES, 63 Moons Technologies, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Panasonic Energy India Company, TANFAC Industries, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, and 19 other companies, are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading session following their recent announcements of dividend payouts.

According to data from the BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The ex-dividend date is significant because it marks the cut-off after which new investors are not eligible to receive the declared dividend. To qualify for the dividend, investors must own the stock on or before September 17. The record date, which is also set as September 17 in these cases, is when companies finalize the list of shareholders eligible for the payout.