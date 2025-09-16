Home / Markets / News / Want dividend payouts? Check these 27 stocks before they go ex on Sep 17

Want dividend payouts? Check these 27 stocks before they go ex on Sep 17

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Dividend stocks
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Shares of Shilpa Medicare, RITES, 63 Moons Technologies, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Panasonic Energy India Company, TANFAC Industries, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, and 19 other companies, are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading session following their recent announcements of dividend payouts.
 
According to data from the BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The ex-dividend date is significant because it marks the cut-off after which new investors are not eligible to receive the declared dividend. To qualify for the dividend, investors must own the stock on or before September 17. The record date, which is also set as September 17 in these cases, is when companies finalize the list of shareholders eligible for the payout.
 
Among the companies, Garware Hi-Tech Films has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹12 per share. The company has confirmed that shareholders on record as of September 17 will be eligible for the dividend.
 
Close behind is Panasonic Energy India Company, which has declared a final dividend of ₹9.42 per share, also setting September 17 as the record date. TANFAC Industries will reward shareholders with a ₹9 per share dividend, again using September 17 as the record date.
 
In addition, Shilpa Medicare has announced a final dividend of ₹1.20 per share, RITES will pay ₹2.65 per share, and 63 Moons Technologies has declared a dividend of ₹1 per share. These companies have also set September 17, 2025, as the record date for eligibility.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, 2025:

 
Company Ex-dividend date Purpose Record date
63 Moons Technologies Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 17, 2025
Ashapura Minechem Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 17, 2025
Brisk Technovision Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.60 Sep 17, 2025
Carysil Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.40 Sep 17, 2025
Chemcrux Enterprises Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 17, 2025
Flomic Global Logistics Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 17, 2025
Garware Hi-Tech Films Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12 Sep 17, 2025
Heranba Industries Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 17, 2025
Indo Amines Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 17, 2025
International Conveyors Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.7500 Sep 17, 2025
KRBL Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 Sep 17, 2025
Mangal Credit and Fincorp Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.7500 Sep 17, 2025
Morarka Finance Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 17, 2025
NR Agarwal Industries Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 17, 2025
Oricon Enterprises Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 17, 2025
Panasonic Energy India Company Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹9.4200 Sep 17, 2025
Prakash Industries Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 17, 2025
Premier Polyfilm Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.1500 Sep 17, 2025
RITES Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.6500 Sep 17, 2025
Rossell Techsys Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 17, 2025
Shilpa Medicare Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 17, 2025
Super Tannery Sep 17, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.0500 Sep 17, 2025
TANFAC Industries Sep 17, 2025 Dividend - ₹9 Sep 17, 2025
T T Sep 17, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.0500 Sep 17, 2025
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 17, 2025
WSFx Global Pay Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 17, 2025
Zuari Industries Sep 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 17, 2025
  (Source: BSE)
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksshare marketdividend incomedividendRites63 moonsStocks in focus

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

