Want dividend payouts? Check these 27 stocks before they go ex on Sep 17

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, 2025:
|Company
|Ex-dividend date
|Purpose
|Record date
|63 Moons Technologies
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|Sep 17, 2025
|Ashapura Minechem
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 17, 2025
|Brisk Technovision
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.60
|Sep 17, 2025
|Carysil
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.40
|Sep 17, 2025
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 17, 2025
|Flomic Global Logistics
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 17, 2025
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹12
|Sep 17, 2025
|Heranba Industries
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 17, 2025
|Indo Amines
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 17, 2025
|International Conveyors
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.7500
|Sep 17, 2025
|KRBL
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|Sep 17, 2025
|Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.7500
|Sep 17, 2025
|Morarka Finance
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 17, 2025
|NR Agarwal Industries
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 17, 2025
|Oricon Enterprises
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 17, 2025
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹9.4200
|Sep 17, 2025
|Prakash Industries
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 17, 2025
|Premier Polyfilm
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.1500
|Sep 17, 2025
|RITES
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.6500
|Sep 17, 2025
|Rossell Techsys
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|Sep 17, 2025
|Shilpa Medicare
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 17, 2025
|Super Tannery
|Sep 17, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.0500
|Sep 17, 2025
|TANFAC Industries
|Sep 17, 2025
|Dividend - ₹9
|Sep 17, 2025
|T T
|Sep 17, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.0500
|Sep 17, 2025
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 17, 2025
|WSFx Global Pay
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 17, 2025
|Zuari Industries
|Sep 17, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 17, 2025
