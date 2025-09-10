Rupee under pressure despite US-India trade talk hopes; opens at 88.13/$

The currency, which opened stronger at 87.95 on Tuesday, slipped to nearly 88.20 as continued dollar demand from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and importers weighed on the currency. The domestic currency opened 2 paise lower at 88.13 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.94 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries," adding he intends to speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "in the coming weeks".

Modi, in a post on X, commented that he is "confident" that the trade negotiations "will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership." ALSO READ: US court rules Lisa Cook can stay Fed Guv while fighting Trump's firing bid The optimism was, however, mixed as Trump urged European Union leaders to join him in increasing tariffs on India and China to punish the countries for buying Russian energy. Despite Trump's comment that negotiations with India on trade barriers were progressing, the rupee looks under pressure, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seen defending the 88.20-88.30 range, the rupee could recover towards 87.80, supported by a 101-point higher opening in Gift Nifty, he said.

Foreign Portfolio Investors turned net buyers in Indian equities worth ₹2,050.46 crore on Tuesday, the first time this month. So far this year, FPIs sold equities worth ₹1.4 trillion, according to NSDL. Asian currencies were also marginally lower, likely keeping buying interest in dollars at dips in the rupee, Bhansali said. Investors await US data on crude oil inventories, wholesale inventories, and the Producer Price Index (PPI). The dollar rose slightly after a US court blocked Trump from removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.04 per cent at 97.76.