Big Upside? Morgan Stanley upgrades Aditya Birla retail twins to Overweight

Big Upside? Morgan Stanley upgrades Aditya Birla retail twins to Overweight

Morgan Stanley believes the recent demerger has created two distinct businesses catering to different investor risk appetites.

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Morgan Stanley sees ABFRL as an “anti-consensus self-help story,” forecasting a 14 per cent revenue CAGR and 27 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY27-28e.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Morgan Stanley on Aditya Birla retail twins: Morgan Stanley has turned positive on the Aditya Birla retail twins, giving a thumbs-up to both companies. The brokerage upgraded Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal weight’ (Target: ₹131) and initiated coverage on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) with the same rating (Target: ₹175), saying the recent demerger has created two businesses for different kinds of investors.
 
The foreign brokerage believes the recent demerger has created two distinct businesses catering to different investor risk appetites.
 
In a research note dated September 8, Morgan Stanley equity analysts Archana Menon and Sheela Rathi, along with research associates Shravan Vohra and Gaurav Varma, said, “We upgrade ABFRL to Overweight, as we think it is at the cusp of improving fundamentals led by profitability gains, and see opportunity for valuation re-rating. Meanwhile, we view ABLBL as a defensive discretionary play and initiate at Overweight.”
 
 

A tale of two sisters

 
The demerger of ABFRL in May 2025 carved out two entities with sharply defined strategic priorities. ABFRL, housing the group’s growth businesses including its ethnic wear and luxury designer portfolio, is seen as a high-risk, high-reward bet, analysts said. ABLBL, meanwhile, combines core lifestyle brands with younger labels such as Reebok, positioning it as a steadier discretionary play.
 
“In our view, the demerger created two separate businesses suitable for different investment styles –  ABFRL offers higher growth potential but higher execution risk, while ABLBL provides a steadier path with lower risk and lower reward,” the analysts wrote.  ALSO READ | Why Emkay Global has Sell call on YES Bank despite Sumitomo picking stake?

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

