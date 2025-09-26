Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing: Stock makes flat debut; quick overview

Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing today, Saatvik Green Energy share price: Shares of solar modules manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy posted a flat debut on the bourses today, September 26, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).

Saatvik Green Energy shares listed at ₹465 per share, the IPO issue price, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹450, down 3 per cent from the listing price

On the BSE, the company’s shares began trading at a discount of ₹5 per share, or 1 per cent lower, at ₹460 per share.