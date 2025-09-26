Home / Markets / News / Trump hits pharma with 100% tariff on drug imports; analysts decode impact

Trump hits pharma with 100% tariff on drug imports; analysts decode impact

According to Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, this development is, undoubtedly, a big negative for pharma stocks in the short to medium term.

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma
Several Indian drugmakers, including Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, and Glenmark Pharma, earn a major portion of their revenues from US sales, making them a key investor focus.
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Already reeling from a more than 6 per cent slide so far this year, the pharmaceutical sector is facing yet another potential setback. On Thursday (US time), US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 100 per cent tariff on any branded or patented drug imports, a move that could further roil investor sentiment.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. 'IS BUILDING' will be defined as, 'breaking ground' and/or 'under construction.' There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
 
Several Indian drugmakers, including Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, and Glenmark Pharma, earn a major portion of their revenues from US sales, making them a key investor focus.
 
According to Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, this development is, undoubtedly, a big negative for pharma stocks in the short to medium term.
 
"As anticipated, President Trump has announced a 100 per cent tariff on drug imports, but there is still a need for clarity on whether critical and non-critical drugs will be treated differently. Given the rising healthcare costs in the US, imposing such steep tariffs will only burden the American healthcare system," he said, adding: Any move of this scale cannot be implemented overnight, especially since Indian pharma companies operate plants that follow global good manufacturing practices and are already US FDA-approved. Replacing this supply chain will be a major challenge for the US administration.
 
It is better to wait and watch for more details from the administration at this point, he suggested.
 
The US remains the largest market for India’s pharmaceutical exports, accounting for just over a third of the total. These exports are largely cost-effective generic versions of popular drugs. Sales to the US rose 20 per cent to around $10.5 billion in fiscal 2025, according to Reuters.
 
Among the major players, Zydus Life derives 49 per cent of its revenue from US sales, Dr. Reddy’s accounts for about 47 per cent, and Aurobindo Pharma earns over 44 per cent of its revenue from the US market.
 
G Chokalingam, founder and head of equity at Equinomics Research, too, opined that the 100 per cent tariff may not last long, as such a steep duty would substantially increase healthcare costs in the US.
 
"There is, therefore, some hope that the tariff on pharmaceutical imports will ultimately be moderated. In the near-term, though, there may be a knee-jerk reaction," Chokalingam added.
 

Investment strategy

 
From an investment standpoint, Chokalingam advises investors to focus on pharmaceutical companies with a strong domestic market presence. Among exporters, preference should be given to those with minimal exposure to the US market.
 

Industry insights

 
A CRISIL report recently highlighted that India's pharmaceutical sector is projected to grow 7-9 per cent this fiscal, slightly down from around 10 per cent last year, with operating margins expected to stay steady at 22-23 per cent.
 
The moderation is mainly due to exports to regulated markets, which are slowing after a high base from advanced US purchases last year, with formulation exports expected to rise 9-11 per cent versus the 14 per cent growth seen over the past two years.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 200 pts in pre-open; Nifty at 24,818

Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; check key levels

Gold may dip on stronger dollar; support lies at ₹1,11,500-₹1,10,800 levels

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 26: Pharma, IT, auto, Polycab, Rites, Eternal

Bonds, gold likely to deliver steady returns in CY25: Shiv Goel, Bonanza

Topics :The Smart InvestorPharma salesPharma stocksPharma sectorDr ReddysSun PharmaCiplaAurobindo PharmaDr Reddy's Laboratories LimitedLupinGlenmark PharmaceuticalsTrump tariffsMarket trends

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story