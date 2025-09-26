Trump hits pharma with 100% tariff on drug imports; analysts decode impact

Already reeling from a more than 6 per cent slide so far this year, the pharmaceutical sector is facing yet another potential setback. On Thursday (US time), US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 100 per cent tariff on any branded or patented drug imports, a move that could further roil investor sentiment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. 'IS BUILDING' will be defined as, 'breaking ground' and/or 'under construction.' There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Several Indian drugmakers, including Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, and Glenmark Pharma, earn a major portion of their revenues from US sales, making them a key investor focus. According to Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, this development is, undoubtedly, a big negative for pharma stocks in the short to medium term. "As anticipated, President Trump has announced a 100 per cent tariff on drug imports, but there is still a need for clarity on whether critical and non-critical drugs will be treated differently. Given the rising healthcare costs in the US, imposing such steep tariffs will only burden the American healthcare system," he said, adding: Any move of this scale cannot be implemented overnight, especially since Indian pharma companies operate plants that follow global good manufacturing practices and are already US FDA-approved. Replacing this supply chain will be a major challenge for the US administration.

It is better to wait and watch for more details from the administration at this point, he suggested. The US remains the largest market for India’s pharmaceutical exports, accounting for just over a third of the total. These exports are largely cost-effective generic versions of popular drugs. Sales to the US rose 20 per cent to around $10.5 billion in fiscal 2025, according to Reuters. Among the major players, Zydus Life derives 49 per cent of its revenue from US sales, Dr. Reddy’s accounts for about 47 per cent, and Aurobindo Pharma earns over 44 per cent of its revenue from the US market.

G Chokalingam, founder and head of equity at Equinomics Research, too, opined that the 100 per cent tariff may not last long, as such a steep duty would substantially increase healthcare costs in the US. "There is, therefore, some hope that the tariff on pharmaceutical imports will ultimately be moderated. In the near-term, though, there may be a knee-jerk reaction," Chokalingam added. Investment strategy From an investment standpoint, Chokalingam advises investors to focus on pharmaceutical companies with a strong domestic market presence. Among exporters, preference should be given to those with minimal exposure to the US market.