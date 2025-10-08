Saatvik Green Energy shares rise 5%, hits all time high on order wins

Saatvik Green Energy shares jumped 4.9 per cent on the BSE and registered an all-time high at ₹482.95 per share. At 9:28 AM, Saatvik Green Energy’s share price was trading 2.59 per cent higher at ₹472.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 82,124.96.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,075.62 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹482.95 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹420.1 per share.

Why were Saatvik Green Energy shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company and its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, bagged various orders.

Saatvik Solar Industries secured orders worth ₹219.62 crore from three renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. “We wish to inform you that our material subsidiary, i.e., Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted an order aggregating to ₹219.62 crore from three renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for supply of solar PV modules,” the filing read. Additionally, Saatvik Green Energy received orders of ₹488 crore from renowned Independent Power producers/Engineering, Procurement, and construction (EPC) for the supply of solar PV modules. “We wish to inform you that Saatvik Green Energy Limited (“the Company”) has received and accepted aggregating to ₹488 crore from renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for supply of solar PV modules,” the filing read.