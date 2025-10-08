Home / Markets / News / Saatvik Green Energy shares rise 5%, hits all time high on order wins

The buying on the counter came after the company and its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, bagged various orders

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Saatvik Green Energy shares jumped 4.9 per cent on the BSE and registered an all-time high at ₹482.95 per share. At 9:28 AM, Saatvik Green Energy’s share price was trading 2.59 per cent higher at ₹472.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 82,124.96.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,075.62 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹482.95 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹420.1 per share. 

Why were Saatvik Green Energy shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company and its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, bagged various orders. 
 
 Saatvik Solar Industries secured orders worth ₹219.62 crore from three renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.
 
“We wish to inform you that our material subsidiary, i.e., Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted an order aggregating to ₹219.62 crore from three renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for supply of solar PV modules,” the filing read. 
 
Additionally, Saatvik Green Energy received orders of ₹488 crore from renowned Independent Power producers/Engineering, Procurement, and construction (EPC) for the supply of solar PV modules. 
 
“We wish to inform you that Saatvik Green Energy Limited (“the Company”) has received and accepted aggregating to ₹488 crore from renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for supply of solar PV modules,” the filing read. 
 
Both orders have to execute orders in FY26. The company notified these order wins after market hours on Tuesday. 
 
Saatvik Green Energy specialises in the manufacturing of high-quality solar PV modules. Established with a focus on delivering cutting-edge solar technology, Saatvik Solar caters to both domestic and international markets.  The company’s product portfolio includes a range of MonoPERC , Bifacial & N-TopCon solar modules which are designed for various applications, including residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. Since its inception, the company has supplied more than 500+ High-efficiency Solar PV modules across domestic and international markets.
 
The company plans to expand with an integrated cell and module manufacturing plant in Odisha. The company will set up an initial 4.8 GW/ Annum cell manufacturing unit by FY 27 and will also set up 4GW/Annum Solar PV module manufacturing by FY26.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

