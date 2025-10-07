Home / Markets / News / Margin pressures may cap gains for Jubilant FoodWorks despite strong growth

Margin pressures may cap gains for Jubilant FoodWorks despite strong growth

Brokerages cut FY26-28 earnings estimates as valuations stay high and profitability dips

Jubilant FoodWorks
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
The stock of the country’s largest listed quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, Jubilant FoodWorks, is down over 10 per cent in the past three months. While the company has been outperforming the sector by posting healthy double-digit growth, margins have been trending down. This has prompted some brokerages to cut their earnings estimates for FY26–28. Valuations, too, remain expensive and have weighed on the stock price. The firm’s ability to sustain growth in a weak environment and improve its margin trajectory will be key to future gains.
 
Revenue growth holds up
 
In a pre-quarter update for Q2FY26, the company reported standalone revenue growth of 15.8 per cent to ₹1,698 crore, while consolidated revenues rose 19.7 per cent to ₹2,304 crore. Like-for-like growth for Domino’s India operations was 9.1 per cent, while Turkey’s like-for-like growth stood at 5.6 per cent.
 
Overall growth for the India business was aided by a net addition of 81 Domino’s stores in Q2, and 142 in H1FY26, taking the total count to 2,321 stores.
 
Outpacing peers through delivery, innovation
 
The company has outperformed peers over the past year with consistent double-digit like-for-like growth, even as competitors struggle with low single-digit expansion in a tough consumption environment. New product launches and innovations have driven higher footfalls, while a reduction in free delivery fees — from ₹149 to ₹99 — has boosted delivery channel revenues and traffic growth.
 
The delivery segment is expected to outperform in the near term, helping Jubilant post stronger growth metrics than peers.
 
Analysts’ take: Growth steady, valuations rich
 
Analysts led by Naveen Trivedi of Motilal Oswal Research said Jubilant’s focus on customer acquisition and increasing order frequency has fuelled strong growth in the delivery segment. Value offerings and product innovation will continue to drive order growth in FY26.
 
A recovery in consumption during the December quarter and possible GST 2.0-driven relief could further boost revenues by improving disposable incomes and benefiting discretionary categories such as QSR.
 
However, the second half of FY26 will face a high base effect, potentially weighing on sales growth. The company posted 19 per cent revenue growth in Q3FY25 and Q4FY25, led by 12 per cent like-for-like growth. Management commentary will be crucial for investor confidence. Motilal Oswal maintains a neutral rating, citing expensive valuations.
 
Margins in focus as costs rise
 
The Street will closely track margin trends in the coming quarters. While gross margin contracted 199 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26, operating profit margin fell 33 bps to 19 per cent. Both metrics have been declining for three consecutive quarters.
 
Analysts at Antique Stock Broking, led by Abhijeet Kundu, said that gross margin-dilutive products and the need to maintain the price-value equation could restrict near-term profitability. They estimate a standalone operating profit margin contraction of 86 bps to 18.5 per cent in Q2, driven by a 156-bps Y-o-Y gross margin decline.
 
Efficiency gains may offset margin dip
 
The brokerage expects operational efficiencies and operating leverage to gradually offset margin dilution. Jubilant is working to improve efficiency by transitioning to electric vehicles and targeting a 15 per cent reduction in capex per store from the current ₹1 crore.
 
While the topline momentum is expected to continue, Antique Stock Broking retains a hold rating, citing muted near-term profitability due to the increasing share of value offerings and aggressive initiatives such as the recent delivery fee reduction.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

