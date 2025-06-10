Jindal Saw gains 9% as board nods three investment proposals; Check details

At 10:02 AM, Jindal Saw shares were trading 9.21 per cent higher at ₹253.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 82,460.42. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹16,198.74 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹383.85 per share and 52-week low was at ₹199.75 per share.

In the past one year, Jindal Saw shares have lost 17 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.

Why are Jindal Saw shares buzzing in trade?

On Monday, after market hours, Jindal Saw announced that its board has approved three investment proposals.

One is to incorporate a step-down subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company proposes to set up a 300,000 tons per annum (TPA) capacity seamless pipe manufacturing facility in UAE by way of incorporating a new step-down subsidiary to cater primarily to the oil & gas sector of the MENA region.

Second, to enter into a joint venture (JV) agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the company, and BUHUR FOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LLC, KSA (Buhur) for incorporating a new company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company proposes to set up a Helically Spiral welded pipe project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.