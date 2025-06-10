Smallcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 86% in 5 weeks; do you own?

Camlin Fine Sciences share price today

Camlin Fine Sciences (CFSL) shares hit a new high of ₹281.30, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. The stock price of the smallcap specialty chemicals was quoting higher for the third straight day, surging 11 per cent during the period.

Since May 26, 2025, i.e. in the past 12 trading days, Camlin Fine Sciences share has rallied 50 per cent after the company reported strong operational performance for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In the past five months, the stock price of CFSL has soared 86 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 120 per cent from its three-month low price of ₹128.1, which it hit on April 9, 2025.

Camlin Fine Q4 results In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), the company reported a 88.7-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from its continuing operations at ₹59.41 crore, as against ₹31.48 crore in Q4FY24. Reported Ebitda margins expanded to 13.6 per cent from 8.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹437.46 crore from ₹376.65 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹22.74 crore. CFSL has a significant global presence, with nine manufacturing facilities spread across Asia, Europe, South America, and Central America. The company has strong regional sales teams that cater to the requirements of their respective regions.

At the consolidated level, CFSL derives around 85 per cent of its revenue from exports and from overseas subsidiaries, with over 100 products sold in around 80 countries. The company caters to diverse, end user industries such as food, feed, animal and pet nutrition, flavours and fragrances, pharma, agrochemicals, and petrochemicals among others. This helps the company avoid dependence on any single industry and provides potential for expansion. ALSO READ | Premier Energies climbs 5% after 0.12 million shares change hands on BSE Moreover, the vertically integrated operations and the regional sales team enables CFSL to customise product offerings as per the client's requirements, which has helped it develop long-standing relations with its customers.

Management commentary During the quarter, the Blends and Aroma business continued to be the key growth drivers, with the Blends segment maintaining its market leadership. The Management anticipates sustained momentum in this segment, projecting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~20 per cent over the next 2–3 years. The Aroma Ingredients segment also sustained its growth trajectory, delivering ₹176 crore in revenue for FY25. The performance was supported by a positive price trend in Vanillin. A further ramp-up is anticipated in upcoming quarters driven by the imposition of anti-dumping duties in the U.S. and the European Union, which are expected to further boost volumes and realisations from these regions over the next 3–4 quarters.

Camlin Fine Sciences Outlook ALSO READ | ₹893-cr order pushes ITD Cementation shares 9% higher; key details here The management highlighted that the Blends business has maintained strong momentum and is expected to grow at a similar rate going forward. Vanillin prices have been trending higher, driven by the Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) in the US, and the company plans to ramp up production as prices move favourably. The Blends business is projected to grow at 20 per cent over the next two years, while the Aroma business is anticipated to steadily increase capacity utilisation, targeting 100 per cent in the next two years. EBITDA margins are expected to see meaningful improvement over the next few quarters.

Axis Securities view on CFSL CFSL has delivered respectable revenue growth, along with profitability improvements over the past two quarters. With the discontinuation of its European and Chinese facilities, the company appears to be focusing on cost savings and sustainable revenue growth. Margins are expected to expand further as the bleeding from continued operations reduces and other operations grow. Camlin is also set to benefit from the implementation of anti-dumping measures in the US and improving Vanillin prices. While steady performance improvement is expected, the brokerage remains cautious of near-term uncertainties related to tariffs and capacity ramp-up. ALSO READ | Asian shares gain as investors keep an eye on China-US trade talks Analysts at the brokerage have raised the valuation multiple to 15x FY27E (previously 12x FY27E) to reflect the anticipated improvement in performance due to increasing share of high- margin blends, rising vanillin prices, and improving profitability. However, currently, the stock is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹ 175 per share.