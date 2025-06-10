Home / Markets / News / Smallcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 86% in 5 weeks; do you own?

Smallcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 86% in 5 weeks; do you own?

Camlin Fine Sciences share price hit a new high of ₹281.30, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, quoting higher for the third straight day

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
premium
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Camlin Fine Sciences share price today
 
Camlin Fine Sciences (CFSL) shares hit a new high of ₹281.30, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. The stock price of the smallcap specialty chemicals was quoting higher for the third straight day, surging 11 per cent during the period.
 
Since May 26, 2025, i.e. in the past 12 trading days, Camlin Fine Sciences share has rallied 50 per cent after the company reported strong operational performance for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).
 
In the past five months, the stock price of CFSL has soared 86 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 120 per cent from its three-month low price of ₹128.1, which it hit on April 9, 2025.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 
Camlin Fine Q4 results
 
In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), the company reported a 88.7-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from its continuing operations at ₹59.41 crore, as against ₹31.48 crore in Q4FY24. Reported Ebitda margins expanded to 13.6 per cent from 8.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
 
Revenue from operations grew 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹437.46 crore from ₹376.65 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹22.74 crore.
 
CFSL has a significant global presence, with nine manufacturing facilities spread across Asia, Europe, South America, and Central America. The company has strong regional sales teams that cater to the requirements of their respective regions.
 
At the consolidated level, CFSL derives around 85 per cent of its revenue from exports and from overseas subsidiaries, with over 100 products sold in around 80 countries. The company caters to diverse, end user industries such as food, feed, animal and pet nutrition, flavours and fragrances, pharma, agrochemicals, and petrochemicals among others. This helps the company avoid dependence on any single industry and provides potential for expansion.
 
Moreover, the vertically integrated operations and the regional sales team enables CFSL to customise product offerings as per the client's requirements, which has helped it develop long-standing relations with its customers.  ALSO READ | Premier Energies climbs 5% after 0.12 million shares change hands on BSE
 
Management commentary
 
During the quarter, the Blends and Aroma business continued to be the key growth drivers, with the Blends segment maintaining its market leadership. The Management anticipates sustained momentum in this segment, projecting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~20 per cent over the next 2–3 years.
 
The Aroma Ingredients segment also sustained its growth trajectory, delivering ₹176 crore in revenue for FY25. The performance was supported by a positive price trend in Vanillin.  A further ramp-up is anticipated in upcoming quarters driven by the imposition of anti-dumping duties in the U.S. and the European Union, which are expected to further boost volumes and realisations from these regions over the next 3–4 quarters.
 
Camlin Fine Sciences Outlook
 
The management highlighted that the Blends business has maintained strong momentum and is expected to grow at a similar rate going forward. Vanillin prices have been trending higher, driven by the Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) in the US, and the company plans to ramp up production as prices move favourably. The Blends business is projected to grow at 20 per cent over the next two years, while the Aroma business is anticipated to steadily increase capacity utilisation, targeting 100 per cent in the next two years. EBITDA margins are expected to see meaningful improvement over the next few quarters.  ALSO READ | ₹893-cr order pushes ITD Cementation shares 9% higher; key details here
 
Axis Securities view on CFSL
 
CFSL has delivered respectable revenue growth, along with profitability improvements over the past two quarters. With the discontinuation of its European and Chinese facilities, the company appears to be focusing on cost savings and sustainable revenue growth. Margins are expected to expand further as the bleeding from continued operations reduces and other operations grow. Camlin is also set to benefit from the implementation of anti-dumping measures in the US and improving Vanillin prices. While steady performance improvement is expected, the brokerage remains cautious of near-term uncertainties related to tariffs and capacity ramp-up.
 
Analysts at the brokerage have raised the valuation multiple to 15x FY27E (previously 12x FY27E) to reflect the anticipated improvement in performance due to increasing share of high- margin blends, rising vanillin prices, and improving profitability. However, currently, the stock is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹ 175 per share.  ALSO READ | Asian shares gain as investors keep an eye on China-US trade talks
 
About Camlin Fine Sciences
 
CFSL is inter-alia engaged in the business of diverse high-quality innovative antioxidants and shelf-life extensions, aroma ingredients, performance chemical products and related solutions for food, animal nutrition, pet food, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries globally.
 
The company is a leading manufacturer of Speciality Chemicals that can be broadly categorised into Shelf-Life Solutions, Performance Chemicals, Aroma Ingredients and Health & Wellness. These products are used in varied industries such as human food, animal feed, pet food, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, flavours and fragrances and health care.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty swing; Smallcaps trade higher; defence stocks rally

F&O guide: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities sees Nifty at 25,500 levels

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Cement; check top stocks to buy and hold

Asian shares gain as investors keep an eye on China-US trade talks

Tata Elxsi, VTM & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on June 11: Do you own?

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingCamlin Fine SciencesSmallcapThe Smart InvestorMarkets

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story