F&O guide: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities sees Nifty at 25,500 levels

Recommended strategy

Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread

Expiry: June 12, 2025

Strikes: Buy 25,200 CE and Sell 25,500 CE

Net Outflow: ~70

Stop Loss: 20

Strategy Target: 150, 250

Rationale:

Nifty appears poised to resume its upward trajectory, following a breakout above the consolidation range between 24,500 and 25,070 observed on Monday.

Strong market breadth continues to support bullish momentum, with the technical setup suggesting potential for an extended move toward the 25,500 zone in the near term.

Amid prevailing volatility, a Bull Call Spread strategy is well-suited to capture this moderate upside, offering a favourable reward-to-risk trade-off.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. View expressed are his own.)