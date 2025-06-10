Home / Markets / News / F&O guide: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities sees Nifty at 25,500 levels

F&O guide: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities sees Nifty at 25,500 levels

Nifty F&O outlook: Strong market breadth continues to support bullish momentum, with the technical setup suggesting potential for an extended move

trading
trading
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Recommended strategy

  • Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
  • Expiry: June 12, 2025
  • Strikes: Buy 25,200 CE and Sell 25,500 CE
  • Net Outflow: ~70
  • Stop Loss: 20
  • Strategy Target: 150, 250

Rationale:

  • Nifty appears poised to resume its upward trajectory, following a breakout above the consolidation range between 24,500 and 25,070 observed on Monday.
  • Strong market breadth continues to support bullish momentum, with the technical setup suggesting potential for an extended move toward the 25,500 zone in the near term.
  • Amid prevailing volatility, a Bull Call Spread strategy is well-suited to capture this moderate upside, offering a favourable reward-to-risk trade-off.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. View expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

