Home / Markets / News / Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

The buying on the counter came after the company secured two orders worth ₹695.18 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

Salasar Techno Engineering share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Salasar Techno Engineering shares jumped 7.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹10.76 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company secured two orders worth ₹695.18 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).
 
“We hereby inform you that Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (“STEL” or “the Company”) has been awarded two prestigious contracts aggregating to approximately INR 695.18 Crores by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), New Delhi,” the filing read.
 
At 9:44 AM, Salasar Techno’s share price was trading 2.1 per cent higher at ₹10.19 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 85,747.61.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,759.58 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹16.68 and 52-week low was at ₹6.89. 
 
In the first contract,  the company will service, support and procure electrical and mechanical items to develop distribution infrastructure for loss reduction in the Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, and Hamirpur regions of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), under the Revamped Distribution Sector Schemes (RDSS).  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
In the second contract,  the company will install work for developing distribution infrastructure for loss reduction in the same Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, and Hamirpur regions of HPSEBL, also under the RDSS.
 
The service support and procurement management contract is valued at ₹524.99 crore and the erection work is estimated at ₹170.19 crore.  The project is expected to be completed within 20 months. 
 
Salasar stated that the contracts, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed within a period of 20 months. The company confirmed that neither the promoter group nor related parties have any interest in RVNL, and the orders do not fall under related-party transactions. Both projects are governed by the General Condition Contract framework.
 
Salasar Techno Engineering is a steel structure manufacturer and engineering, procurement and construction infrastructure company, catering to telecom, energy and railways sectors.
 
Salasar Techno Engineering began operations in 2006 as a tower manufacturer with a vision to transform a fragmented industry. At a time when most tower players offered limited, stand-alone services, the company positioned itself as a one-stop shop for telecom majors — handling engineering, design, procurement, fabrication, galvanisation and turnkey EPC under one roof. Leveraging its expertise in steel and execution, Salasar has since moved beyond telecom towers and today offers a wide range of products and services that cater to the broader infrastructure needs of a rapidly developing India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

Building materials to revive in H2, says Motilal Oswal; top stock bets here

Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

Dividend, bonus, stock-split announcements put these 5 shares in spotlight

Trading guide: Nifty eyes 26,500; Axis Bank, Glenmark on analyst radar

Topics :Salasar Techno EngineeringBuzzing stocksstock market tradingBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story