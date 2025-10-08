Salzer Electronics shares soar 16% after winning patent; details here

Shares of Salzer Electronics Ltd. rallied over 16 per cent on Wednesday after it won a patent for a disconnecting and earthing device for high voltage applications.

The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 16.35 per cent during the day to ₹889 per share, the biggest intraday rise since February 26, 2024, this year. The stock pared gains to trade 15.5 per cent higher at ₹884 apiece, compared to a 0.26 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:17 PM.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since August 13 and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 35 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Salzer Electronics has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,554.31 crore.

Salzer Electronics granted patent Salzer Electronics was granted a patent for its 'Disconnecting and Earthing Device for High Voltage Applications,' according to an exchange filing. This highlights the innovation in developing a compact, efficient, and user-friendly solution for high-voltage disconnection and earthing systems, it said. The patented device is designed for traction and locomotive systems, as well as other high-voltage power networks, where safe maintenance and space-efficient installation are critical. It features an innovative contact design and installer-friendly wiring, enhancing both safety and ease of use while significantly reducing size compared to conventional models, the company said. ALSO READ| Bayer, PI: Specialty chemicals stocks face 19% downside risk; here's why "Salzer's sustained investment in R&D has led to multiple innovations in recent years, reaffirming our commitment to developing advanced electrical solutions that align with evolving industry needs," Rajesh Kumar, joint managing director, said. "Salzer Electronics further strengthens its position as a technology-driven manufacturer delivering reliable, space-efficient, and safety-oriented solutions for high-performance electrical applications."