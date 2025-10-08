Bayer, PI: Specialty chemicals stocks face 19% downside risk; here's why

Bayer CropScienceCurrent Price: ₹4,996 Likely Target: ₹4,250 Downside Risk: 15% Support: ₹4,847 Resistance: ₹5,332; 5,435 Bayer CropScience stock is seen struggling around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹5,065; below which support exists at ₹4,847. A weekly close below the latter can trigger a potential slide to ₹4,250 levels.
Clean Science and TechnologyCurrent Price: ₹1,072 Likely Target: ₹870 Downside Risk: 18.8% Support: ₹1,015; ₹970 Resistance: ₹1,107; ₹1,130; ₹1,147 Clean Science shares hit a new life-time low at ₹1,055 on October 7. The short-term trend at the counter is likely to remain negative below ₹1,147, with interim resistance at ₹1,107 and ₹1,130 levels.
Deepak NitriteCurrent Price: ₹1,800 Likely Target: ₹1,650 Downside Risk: 8.3% Support: ₹1,739 Resistance: ₹1,891 Deepak Nitrite stock is seen struggling below the 100-DMA for the last 11 months. The stock seems on course to test its trend line support at ₹1,739; below which a dip towards ₹1,650 seems likely. The overall bias is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock trades below the 100-DMA (₹1,891).
Rallis IndiaCurrent Price: ₹303 Likely Target: ₹253 Downside Risk: 16.5% Support: ₹288 Resistance: ₹315; ₹323; ₹330 Rallis India has made lower-highs and lower-lows on the daily chart in the last two months. The stock seems headed towards the 200-DMA, which coincides with 100-WMA around ₹288 levels. Break of the same can trigger an extended fall towards the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) at ₹253.
PI IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹3,552 Likely Target: ₹3,867 / ₹3,358 Upside Potential: 8.9% Downside Risk: 5.5% Support: ₹3,485 Resistance: ₹3,636; ₹3,770 PI Industries is seen trading at a critical juncture. The stock has slipped below the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹3,636, and seen trading close to its weekly support at ₹3,485.
