Sambhv Steel IPO booked 28x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Sambhv Steel IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the shares of Chhattisgarh-based steel manufacturer Sambhv Steel Tubes' initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, June 30, 2025. The IPO, which closed for public subscription on Friday, June 27, received a solid response from investors, with the offer being oversubscribed by 28.46 times, as per NSE data.

The demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the reserved portion 62.32 times, followed by non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota at 31.82 times, and retail investors' quota was booked 7.99 times. The employees' quota was booked 5.34 times.

Here's how to check the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status online: After the share allotment for the Sambhv Steel IPO is finalised, investors will be able to check their allotment status through the official websites of the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, or via Kfin Technologies, the designated registrar for the issue. Additionally, investors can check their allotment status online using the direct links provided below: Check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on the NSE website https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on the BSE website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO grey market premium (GMP) According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Sambhv Steel were seen trading at ₹96 per share, commanding a grey market premium of ₹14 or 17 per cent compared to the upper-end price of ₹82. Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO details The mainline offering, valued at around ₹540 crore, comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 53.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.2 million equity shares aggregating to ₹100 crore. Sambhv Steel IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, June 25, to Friday, June 27. The public issue was priced in the range of ₹77-82 per share, with a lot size of 182 shares.