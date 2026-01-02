Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps 7% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

At 12:24 PM, Sambhv Steel Tubes’ share price was trading 4.11 per cent higher at ₹99.46 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 85,647.05. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,930.8 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹149.24 and a 52-week low at ₹87.05.

Including intermediate products such as sponge iron, blooms/slabs and HR coils, total sales volume increased to 97,472 tonnes, as compared to 72,559 tonnes a year ago.

“The Stainless Steel segment in particular, recorded robust capacity utilisation, highlighting the company’s strategic focus and success in scaling its high-value product portfolio,” the filing read.