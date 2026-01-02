Ola Electric share price zooms 9% on January 2; should you hold or sell?

Ola Electric Mobility share price today: Shares of Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric vehicle player Ola Electric Mobility were in high demand on the last trading session of the week following the company’s announcement of its 2025 highlights and updates on its Hyperservice project.

Following the news, the company’s share price rose as much as 8.66 per cent to an intraday high of ₹40.77 per share on the NSE on Friday. Although the stock later pared some gains, it continued to see buying interest. At 10:33 AM, Ola Electric shares were trading at ₹39.91 per share, up 6.37 per cent from the previous close of ₹37.52. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,238, higher by 92 points, or 0.35 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE A total of 130 million equity shares of Ola Electric, valued at approximately ₹480 crore, were traded on the NSE. According to the exchange filing, the company’s highlights for 2025 included: Launch of Ola Roadster X, a next-generation EV motorcycle, and commencement of deliveries. Introduction of the Diamondhead concept, India’s first electric superbike, at the Sankalp 2025 event. Full sell-out of units during the Ola Muhurat Mahotsav, an EV sales event held during the festive season. Launch of Hyperdelivery service, offering same-day or next-day scooter delivery. Opening of the Hyperservice Centre in Bangalore, providing same-day service for most issues.

Introduction of India’s first certified indigenous Ferrite motor for EVs. Development of India’s first dry electrode 4680 Bharat Cell for EVs. Commencement of deliveries of 4680 Bharat Cell-powered scooters in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, with plans to expand nationwide. ALSO READ | Olectra Greentech gains 6% as operations begin at Hyderabad EV facility Growth of Ola’s community of EV and energy users to over 1 million members in 2025. Earlier, the company announced the results of its Hyperservice initiative. With 9,020 units registered in December 2025 (as per VAHAN data), Ola Electric increased its month-on-month market share to 9.3 per cent, up from 7.2 per cent in November. Its market share in the second half of December further increased to nearly 12 per cent, reflecting strong demand and market share gains.

Should you hold or sell Ola Electric shares? Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, suggested that investors with a high-risk appetite can hold Ola Electric shares from a long-term investment perspective. He said the EV space in the country is still emerging, and Ola Electric has its own challenges, particularly regarding service standards, which have been negatively impacting the company. “Driven by market share gains and demand boost in December 2025, Ola Electric reclaimed its position among the top three EV players in nearly a dozen states, including key markets such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana,” the company said in a release.

Bathini further highlighted that the company has been under pressure due to degrowth in sales over the last couple of quarters. Post-sales service concerns have also caused uproar on social media. "Yes, that has been a key negative for the company in the recent past," he said. Since listing, the stock has tumbled nearly 60–70 per cent from its peak, and recent quarterly numbers have been subdued despite the company launching its own Barth battery. He added that some bottom-fishing activity has been taking place in Ola Electric shares at current levels. "The company has also received government PLI support. The entire EV space is under pressure, but with recent steps to improve service standards, there could be a positive turnaround. Service quality has been one of the main factors impacting sales, and improvements here can help regain consumer confidence. Management has been guiding on strengthening their presence, improving service quality, and enhancing margins. Some buying interest is emerging at these levels," said Bathini. From a technical point of view, Ola Electric stock has recently found strong support in the ₹32–34 zone, where an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern is visible on the daily chart. According to Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, this indicates a potential trend reversal.