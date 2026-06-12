Same theme, different outcomes: Passive value funds outpace active peers

The value rally of the past three years has delivered sharply different outcomes for active and passive investors. While value-oriented indices generated annualised returns of nearly 30 per cent, active value funds delivered roughly half that, highlighting the contrasting ways in which the two approaches identify and capture value opportunities.

The Nifty200 Value 30 Index delivered a compounded annual return of 29.7 per cent in the three years ended June 2026, while the Nifty500 Value 50 Index returned 28.9 per cent. In comparison, active value funds generated an average annualised return of 15.8 per cent. Market participants attributed the outperformance of passive strategies to their greater exposure to PSU, energy, metals, and other cyclical stocks that dominated the value trade during the period.