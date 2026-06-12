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India's forex reserves drop $711 mn to $681.610 bn: RBI data

India's forex reserves fell by $711 million to $681.61 billion in the week ended June 5 as a decline in foreign currency assets outweighed gains in gold reserves

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:22 PM IST
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India's forex reserves dropped USD 711 million to USD 681.610 billion during the week ended June 5 due to a sharp decline in foreign currency reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 938 million to USD 682.321 billion.

For the week ended June 5, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- was down USD 2.704 billion to USD 543.444 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

However, the value of gold reserves increased USD 1.975 billion to USD 114.575 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up USD 18 million to USD 18.765 billion, the RBI said.

India's reserve position with the IMF stood at USD 4.826 billion in the reporting week, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India forex reservesForex reservesIndian Forex reservesRBI

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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