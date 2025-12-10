Home / Markets / News / Sammaan Capital up 9% after CCI approves Avenir's controlling acquisition

Sammaan Capital up 9% after CCI approves Avenir's controlling acquisition

The stock was in demand after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted approval to Avenir Investment RSC to acquire controlling stake in the company

Sammaan Capital
Sammaan Capital Share
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Sammaan Capital shares jumped 9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹154.35 per share. The stock was in demand after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted approval to Avenir Investment RSC to acquire a controlling stake in the company.
 
At 10:27 AM, Samman Capital’s share price was trading 2.15 per cent higher at ₹144.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 84,951.06.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,978.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹192.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹97.8.  
 
“This is further to our intimation dated October 2, 2025, with respect to the proposed acquisition of controlling stake in the Company by Avenir Investment RSC Ltd (“Investor”), which is owned and controlled by International Holding Company PJSC (“Proposed Transaction”). Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, this is to update you that the Competition Commission of India (“CCI”) has approved the Proposed Transaction,” the filing read.  
 
In a filing, the company said the CCI has cleared the proposed transaction under which Avenir Investment, owned and controlled by Abu Dhabi–based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), will acquire a controlling stake.  According to the CCI’s press release, Avenir is a special purpose vehicle of the IHC group, while Sammaan Capital is an RBI-registered upper-layer non-banking financial company engaged in retail and wholesale lending, MSME loans, lease rental discounting, investments, asset management and other allied financial activities.
 
On October 2, 2025, IHC agreed to invest $1 billion (around ₹8,850 crore) in Sammaan Capital. Founded in 2000, Sammaan Capital is among India’s larger non-bank mortgage lenders, with a network of 220 branches and 4,430 employees across more than 150 towns and cities. 
 
Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalisation of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.
 
Founded in the year 2000, Sammaan Capital Limited is one of India’s largest non-bank lenders, focused primarily on extending mortgage loans. The company has a pan-India presence through 4,430 employees operating out of 220 branches in over 150 towns and cities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vidya Wires makes flat D-street debut at ₹52; misses GMP estimates

IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

Aequs shares make decent debut, list at ₹140 on BSE, NSE; miss GMP trend

Voda Idea gains 8% in 2 days, nears 52-week high; analysts up target price

Siemens LVM business sale 'value-accretive'; JM Financial ups target price

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story