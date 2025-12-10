Sammaan Capital up 9% after CCI approves Avenir's controlling acquisition

Sammaan Capital shares jumped 9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹154.35 per share. The stock was in demand after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted approval to Avenir Investment RSC to acquire a controlling stake in the company.

At 10:27 AM, Samman Capital’s share price was trading 2.15 per cent higher at ₹144.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 84,951.06.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,978.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹192.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹97.8.

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, this is to update you that the Competition Commission of India ("CCI") has approved the Proposed Transaction," the filing read. In a filing, the company said the CCI has cleared the proposed transaction under which Avenir Investment, owned and controlled by Abu Dhabi–based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), will acquire a controlling stake. According to the CCI's press release, Avenir is a special purpose vehicle of the IHC group, while Sammaan Capital is an RBI-registered upper-layer non-banking financial company engaged in retail and wholesale lending, MSME loans, lease rental discounting, investments, asset management and other allied financial activities.

On October 2, 2025, IHC agreed to invest $1 billion (around ₹8,850 crore) in Sammaan Capital. Founded in 2000, Sammaan Capital is among India's larger non-bank mortgage lenders, with a network of 220 branches and 4,430 employees across more than 150 towns and cities. Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalisation of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.