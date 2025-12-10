Vidya Wires IPO listing: Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based copper and aluminium wires manufacturer, made a flat debut on the Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, listing at ₹52 on the NSE, implying no listing premium.

The Vidya Wires stock opened at ₹52.13 on the BSE, mirroring a zero-premium start.

The listing was below the grey market indications. Ahead of debut, Vidya Wires shares were quoting at ₹55.5 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹3.5 or 6.7 per cent over the issue price, according to market trackers.

Vidya Wires IPO subscription status

Vidya Wires IPO received a solid investor response, with overall subscription at 19.93 times, according to NSE data. The non-instituttional investors (NIIs) portion was booked 41.41 times, the retail investors segment 20.73 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 2.24 times, NSE data shows.

Vidya Wires IPO details Vidya Wires IPO , a book-built issue worth ₹300 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 52.7 million shares totalling ₹274 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares amounting to ₹26 crore. The IPO opened for subscription on December 3, 2025, and closed on December 5, 2025. The allotment of shares was finalised on December 10, 2025. The book-running lead managers (BRLM) for the Vidya Wires IPO were Pantomath Capital Advisors and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities. The registrar for the issue was MUFG Intime India.