Samvardhana Motherson share price rises 3% in trade; here's why

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) shares rose 3.1 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹95 per share on BSE. At 11:45 AM, Samvardhana Motherson’s share price was trading 2.65 per cent higher at ₹94.53 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 80,280.09. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹99,767.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹144.74 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹71.57.
 
In one year, SAMIL's shares have lost 29 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.5 per cent.

Why were Samvardhana Motherson shares in rising?

The northward movement in the stock came after the board approved to acquire an additional 20 per cent stake of Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech from Youngshin Components, Korea, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech will become a subsidiary of SAMIL. 
 
“The board of directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) at its meeting held today, August 29, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved to acquire an additional 20 per cent stake of Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech Limited (YMAT) from Youngshin Components Co. Ltd., Korea, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, YMAT will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SAMIL,” the filing read. 
 
The board also approved a plan for its subsidiary, Motherson Technology Services, to reduce its share capital. This scheme, which requires approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, will result in MTSL becoming a 100 per cent subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson. The company holds 92.96 per cent shareholding in MTSL, 
 
“The board of directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Company or SAMIL) at its meeting today, i.e., August 29, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved for undertaking the Scheme for Reduction of Share Capital by Motherson Technology Services Limited (MTSL), under Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), subject to approval of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal,” the filing read. 
 
MTSL will be undertaking a reduction of 7,858,602 fully paid equity share. The promoters and promoter group of SAMIL holds 3.17 per cent equity shares of MTSL out of the total 7.04 per cent external shareholders.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

