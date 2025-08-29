Samvardhana Motherson share price rises 3% in trade; here's why

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) shares rose 3.1 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹95 per share on BSE. At 11:45 AM, Samvardhana Motherson’s share price was trading 2.65 per cent higher at ₹94.53 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 80,280.09.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹99,767.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹144.74 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹71.57.

In one year, SAMIL's shares have lost 29 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.5 per cent.

Why were Samvardhana Motherson shares in rising?

The northward movement in the stock came after the board approved to acquire an additional 20 per cent stake of Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech from Youngshin Components, Korea, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech will become a subsidiary of SAMIL.

“The board of directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) at its meeting held today, August 29, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved to acquire an additional 20 per cent stake of Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech Limited (YMAT) from Youngshin Components Co. Ltd., Korea, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, YMAT will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SAMIL,” the filing read. The board also approved a plan for its subsidiary, Motherson Technology Services, to reduce its share capital. This scheme, which requires approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, will result in MTSL becoming a 100 per cent subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson. The company holds 92.96 per cent shareholding in MTSL,