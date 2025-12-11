Samvardhana Motherson up 3% on huge volumes, hits 52-week high; here's why

Samvardhana Motherson International share price today

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) hit a 52-week high of ₹120.10, as they rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the largest auto ancillary company in India and among the top 15 automotive suppliers worldwide surpassed its previous high of ₹119.60 touched on December 2, 2025. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 14 per cent, as against less than 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It had hit a record high of ₹144.67 on September 27, 2024.

At 11:52 AM; SAMIL was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹119.80, as compared to 0.30 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over eight-fold, with a combined 23.85 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. SAMIL overview/outlook Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) is a global design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly specialist. With a diverse global customer base that includes nearly all leading automobile manufacturers worldwide, the company supports its customers from over 425 facilities across 44 countries on five continents. The company has diversified to support customers in non-automotive businesses, including technology and industrial solutions, health & medical, aerospace and logistics.

In July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26); SAMIL reported revenue of ₹30,173 crore, EBITDA of ₹2,719 crore and a normalised profit after tax of ₹856 crore. SAMIL has outperformed the industry during the quarter with an 8.5 per cent growth on revenue on a year-on-year basis. The growth was contributed by volume and content and as well, addition of an acquired asset Atsumitec. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Looking ahead, SAMIL expects production momentum to strengthen as most premium automakers are nearing completion of their platform transitions and are all set to roll out a series of new models. This optimism is also reflected in the upwardly revisioned global production forecast for the full year, now converging around the 90 million plus mark.

YES Securities sees more upside in SAMIL stock price According to YES Securities Institutional Equities, SAMIL’s recent stock outperformance, despite a volatile global macro backdrop, is led by resilient H1FY26 marked by stable booked business and limited tariff impact as the US pass-through discussions underway. The outlook remains robust, supported by new program ramp-ups, increasing content, greenfield additions and accelerating non-auto contributions. Margin momentum should improve further with operating leverage and a continuing turnaround in EUR operations. Non-auto segments, especially consumer electronics (CE) and aerospace - are scaling rapidly, backed by heavy capex, new plant ramp-ups. Diversification across high-growth geographies such as India, Mexico, Japan, China, and broader Asia (now >50 per cent of revenues) adds resilience, while core businesses across wiring harnesses, vision systems, and modules/polymers retain meaningful whitespace, aided by recent acquisitions including Dr. Schneider, Bolta US, Saddles, and Yachiyo, the brokerage firm said in the company update.