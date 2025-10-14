Samvat 2082: Axis Securities, Geojit, PL Capital reveal top Muhurat picks

Brokerage picks for Samvat 2082: As India rings in Samvat 2082 with the traditional As India rings in Samvat 2082 with the traditional Diwali Muhurat trading session scheduled on October 21, 2025, domestic brokerages have shared their top stock recommendations, signaling cautious optimism after a year of volatility and underperformance.

Despite global headwinds and subdued returns in Samvat 2081, analysts expect the coming year to offer selective opportunities across banking, consumption, infrastructure, and technology themes.

Axis Securities: A year of resilience, rebuilding

Analysts at Axis Securities noted that Samvat 2081 was a roller coaster year for investors, with the Nifty50 correcting nearly 16 per cent from its September 2024 peak before rebounding sharply in the latter half of the year. Midcap and Smallcap indices saw even steeper corrections of 21 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Factors such as rising US bond yields, sluggish consumption, and slower credit growth weighed heavily on sentiment in the early months.

However, the second half of the year brought relief, as the Nifty recovered 14 per cent from its February 2025 lows. The brokerage believes this rebound, though modest compared to global peers, sets the stage for gradual improvement. Axis Securities highlighted a crucial structural shift, domestic investors have emerged as the backbone of India’s market, pouring in nearly $75 billion in the past year through mutual funds and SIPs, even as foreign investors withdrew around $19 billion. Moving forward, Axis Securities expects Samvat 2082 to be a year of consolidation and recovery. Fiscal and monetary support, including rate cuts, a 50 bps CRR reduction, and higher government Capex, are expected to boost growth.

The brokerage identified four key drivers to watch, which include US trade deal progress, earnings revival from Q3FY26, a renewed credit growth cycle, and the transmission of fiscal benefits into consumption. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY That said, Axis Securities’ Diwali Muhurat picks for the year reflect these themes, featuring Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, JSW Energy, Coforge, DOMS Industries, Chalet Hotels, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Minda Corporation, and KEC International. These selections span banking, energy, healthcare, auto ancillaries, and infrastructure, sectors the brokerage believes are set to benefit from India’s cyclical recovery. Geojit: Betting on domestic growth, value opportunities Geojit Financial Services is optimistic about a broad-based consumption revival, supported by the government’s pro-growth measures. The brokerage points to a massive fiscal push initiated in the 2025 Budget, including ₹1 trillion in tax incentives and additional relief through GST rate cuts worth ₹50,000 crore. Infrastructure spending, pegged at 3.1 per cent of GDP, is expected to boost employment and rural income, feeding into stronger consumption momentum by the second half of FY26.

Geojit expects inflation to moderate and credit flow to improve, aided by the Reserve Bank of India’s policy easing. It also highlights an attractive contrarian play in the IT sector, which is currently trading at historically low valuations. Analysts at Geojit believe upcoming US rate cuts could trigger a rebound in tech spending, benefiting Indian IT majors. Given this, Geojit’s top picks for Samvat 2082 include large and midcap leaders across multiple sectors, including State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, Suzlon Energy, Brigade Enterprises, Can Fin Homes, and H.G. Infra Engineering.

Asit C. Mehta: Diversified play across key sectors Asit C Mehta Investment also revealed its Samvat 2082 picks, maintaining a diversified mix across banking, FMCG, automobiles, infrastructure, and cement. It recommends SBI, Axis Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, Suzlon Energy, Brigade Enterprises, Can Fin Homes, and H G Infra Engineering as top bets. The brokerage believes these blue-chip and mid-cap names offer both stability and growth visibility in the coming fiscal year. PL Capital: Technical bets with strong upside potential For investors looking at momentum-driven opportunities, PL Capital’s Samvat 2082 portfolio leans heavily on technically strong stocks with defined entry and exit levels.