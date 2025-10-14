Stocks to watch today, Oct 14: Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, LG Electronics, OIL

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, October 14: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday, as investors track Q2 earnings, September inflation data, mixed global cues, and primary market activity.

India’s retail inflation eased sharply in September to a 99-month low of 1.54 per cent, as food prices fell 2.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the lowest since December 2018. Around 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were flat at 25,308, hinting at a subdued start.

On Monday, the Sensex slipped 173.77 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 82,327.05, while the Nifty50 declined 58 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 25,227.35.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Street's sharp rebound after the US President Donald Trump struck a softer tone on China, saying "Don't worry about China, it will all be fine!" on Truth Social. Overnight, US stocks rallied, the Dow surged 1.29 per cent, S&P 500 gained 1.56 per cent, and Nasdaq jumped 2.21 per cent, recouping much of last week's losses. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Nikkei fell 1.34 per cent and Topix lost 1.31 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.01 per cent. ASX 200 slipped 0.25 per cent. Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to watch on Tuesday, October 14: Q2 results today: Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM, Bank of Maharashtra, GTPL Hathway, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Aditya Birla Money, Persistent Systems, ICICI Pru Life Insurance and Thyrocare Technologies among others. LG Electronics India: LG Electroinics India IPO will list on the bourses today.

HCL Technologies: ; revenue up 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,942 crore. EBIT rose 3.5 per cent to ₹5,550 crore, margin slipped to 17.4 per cent. Declared interim dividend of ₹12/share. Deal wins grew 15.8 per cent to $2.57 billion. FY26 guidance: 3–5 per cent constant currency growth; Ebit margin 17–18 per cent. Q2 profit flat at ₹4,235 crore ; revenue up 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,942 crore. EBIT rose 3.5 per cent to ₹5,550 crore, margin slipped to 17.4 per cent. Declared interim dividend of ₹12/share. Deal wins grew 15.8 per cent to $2.57 billion. FY26 guidance: 3–5 per cent constant currency growth; Ebit margin 17–18 per cent. KEC International: Secured new T&D orders worth ₹1,174 crore in India and the Middle East; YTD order intake now ₹14,000 crore. Lodha Developers: Acquired 8.37 acres in Bengaluru via 100 per cent buyout of Chaitanya Bilva for ₹499.6 crore.

Eicher Motors: Chief Growth Officer (EV) Mario Alvisi to step down by December 31, 2025. Company to integrate EV brand and commercial teams for faster growth. Anant Raj: Raised ₹1,100 crore via QIP, allotting 1.66 crore shares at ₹662 each. JD Cables: Purchased land in Hooghly for ₹10.45 crore and placed ₹5.72 crore machinery orders for its conductor unit. Highway Infrastructure: Received ₹25.26 crore NHAI order to operate eight-lane expressway between Bundi and Kota districts, Rajasthan. Landmark Cars: Q2 revenue jumped 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,655 crore; vehicle sales up 35 per cent to ₹1,403 crore.