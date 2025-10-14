Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal sees 58% upside in LG Electronics India; check 5 key reasons

Motilal Oswal sees 58% upside in LG Electronics India; check 5 key reasons

LG Electronics India is set to debut on the bourses today, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a listing price of around ₹1,570, translating to a 37.7 per cent gain over the issue price.

LG, LG electronics
LG Electronics India’s extensive network of 35,640 retail touchpoints, 777 exclusive brand shops, and 463 B2B partners, along with 1,006 service centres, underpins its strong market presence. | Image: Bloomberg
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on LG Electronics India Ltd (LGEIL) stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a target price of ₹1,800, implying an upside potential of 58 per cent from its issue price of ₹1,140. 
 
The brokerage sees strong growth potential for the company, driven by premiumisation, localisation, and expansion in exports and the B2B segment. 
 
LG Electronics India is set to debut on the bourses today, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a listing price of around ₹1,570, translating to a 37.7 per cent gain over the issue price.
 
Motilal Oswal said LG Electronics India is well placed to benefit from India’s booming consumer electronics market, backed by strong fundamentals, leadership in key categories, and a growing focus on innovation and domestic manufacturing. 
 

The brokerage highlighted five key reasons for its bullish stance on LG Electronics India stock:

Leadership in a high-growth industry

 
According to Motilal Oswal analysts, India’s home appliances and consumer electronics market (excluding mobile phones) is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent during CY24-29. With dominant market shares across key product categories, such as OLED TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators, LG Electronics India is poised to capitalise on this expansion. The company aims to strike a balance between premium and mass-market products, aligning with its global strategy of “premiumising” mass offerings to boost affordability and widen its consumer base.

Rising export share and B2B growth

 
LG Electronics India plans to increase its export contribution to around 10 per cent by FY28 from 6 per cent in FY25, alongside a higher focus on the B2B segment, which offers superior margins. The company expects the B2B business to contribute 14-15 per cent of revenue over the next few years, compared to 10 per cent currently. Additionally, the company is targeting a 25 per cent annual growth in its Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) revenue stream.  ALSO READ | Tata Capital debuts flat on D-street; should you buy, sell or hold?

Premiumisation, localisation boosting profitability

 
The company’s push toward premium products, including OLED TVs, inverter ACs, and advanced smart appliances, has strengthened its presence in high-margin segments, analysts noted. LG Electronics India also aims to raise the share of domestically sourced raw materials from 54 per cent in FY25 to 63 per cent over the next four years, supporting margin expansion and supply chain efficiency.

Strong distribution and brand-building network

 
LG Electronics India’s extensive network of 35,640 retail touchpoints, 777 exclusive brand shops, and 463 B2B partners, along with 1,006 service centres, underpins its strong market presence. The company consistently invests around 4.5 per cent of its revenue in advertising and promotions, reinforcing its brand equity and consumer trust.  ALSO READ | Is Adani Ports the next big winner? Investec decodes; check target price

Robust financial metrics and execution strength

 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect LG Electronics India to deliver strong returns, with return on equity (RoE) and Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) projected at 30 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, by FY28. The company also boasts healthy operating cash flow conversion of 74 per cent for FY26-28, supported by operational efficiency and margin gains from localisation and high-value segments.
 
The brokerage believes LG Electronics India’s leadership, profitability drivers, and strategic initiatives justify higher valuations and thus initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and ₹1,800 target price, based on 40x FY28E earnings per share (EPS).
 
However, Motilal Oswal cautioned that potential risks include an increase in royalty payments to parent LG Electronics Korea, volatility in raw material prices, and rising competition in the consumer electronics space.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; LG Electronics IPO listing today

Stocks to watch today, Oct 14: Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, LG Electronics, OIL

Premium

Volume, higher realisations to drive further gains for hospital stocks

RBI move to ease risk weights may free up Tata Capital's equity: Fitch

Tata Capital ends flat on market debut after ₹15,512 crore mega IPO

Topics :LG ElectronicsShare Market TodayStock AnalysisShare priceBSE SensexNifty50Electronics industryElectronics manufacturingMotilal OswalIndian equitiesIndian stock marketIPO marketBSE NSE

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story