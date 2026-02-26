Further downside ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks

Sectoral trends were mixed but tilted on the positive side. Among the key sectors, metal, pharma and auto emerged as the top gainers, while IT stocks also witnessed a rebound after the recent sharp decline. On the other hand, FMCG and realty remained subdued and banking stocks saw some profit booking. Interestingly, the broader markets outperformed despite the choppiness, with both the midcap and smallcap indices gaining in the range of 0.56 per cent–0.91 per cent.

Sentiment improved marginally amid stabilising global cues and a rebound in global technology stocks, which helped ease concerns following the recent sell-off in the IT sector. However, intermittent profit booking and the absence of any fresh positive trigger kept the overall mood cautious.

On the index front, indications remain mixed as bulls are attempting to defend the crucial support around the 25,400 mark. However, the overall structure still suggests the possibility of further downside. Amid the prevailing uncertainty, a selective approach based on sectoral trends continues to work well, with preference for banking, auto, metal and energy counters for long positions. Participants are advised to focus on opportunities on both sides until a clearer directional trend emerges in the index.