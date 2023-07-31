Home / Markets / News / SAT declines to grant any immediate relief to Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor

SAT declines to grant any immediate relief to Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor

Refusing to grant a stay on the notice, the tribunal pointed out that there was no urgency and asked the original matter to be heard as scheduled previously

BS Reporter Mumbai
Kapoor is presently in jail in connection with the DHFL money-laundering matter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday declined to grant any immediate relief to YES Bank’s former managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) Rana Kapoor on a recovery notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The former MD & CEO of YES Bank had filed an appeal in the tribunal against the recovery notice of Rs 2.22 crore, including Rs 2 crore of penalty imposed and interest and recovery costs, by the markets regulator on July 25.

The penalty is to be paid within 15 days. Failure of payment on behalf of Kapoor could lead to attachment of his bank accounts and properties.

Refusing to grant a stay on the notice, the tribunal pointed out that there was no urgency and asked the original matter to be heard as scheduled previously.

Sebi had imposed the penalty in September 2022 for his alleged involvement in misrepresentation, suppression of material facts, manipulation and mis-selling of AT1 (Additional Tier-1) bonds of YES Bank to the investors.

Kapoor is presently in jail in connection with the DHFL money-laundering matter.



Also Read

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds

Reconsider Satyam order: Securities Appellate Tribunal to Sebi

Securities and Appellate Tribunal to pronounce Zee verdict on Monday

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

BSE market capitalisation at new high after benchmark indices gain

Rupee continues to remain stable in July, ends flat at 82.25 a dollar

TCS reclaims title of 2nd most valued firm by mcap; HDFC Bank 3rd place

Markets' winning run enters 6th month; Sensex, Nifty up nearly 3% in July

Torrent Group capitalisation tops Rs 1 trn fuelled by acquisitions, EV push

Topics :SEBIRana KapoorSecurities Appellate TribunalYES BankDHFL

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story