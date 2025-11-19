Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIVE news: Texas guv designates 2 Muslim groups as terrorist, criminal organisations
LIVE news: Texas guv designates 2 Muslim groups as terrorist, criminal organisations

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
United States, Moody's Ratings, US flag

| Image: Bloomberg

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has designated two Muslim groups as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organisations, barring them from purchasing or acquiring land in the US state and authorising legal action to shut down any associated operations.
 
In a statement issued by his office on Tuesday, Abbott said the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation and harassment.
 
He said the move to designate these two groups as terrorist organisations was intended to protect Texans from what he described as extremist networks seeking to impose agendas incompatible with democratic values.
 
These radical extremists are not welcome in our state, Abbott said.
 
While CAIR was set up to advance American Muslim civil rights and has been a vocal critic of US government policy in the Gaza conflict, the Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Sunni Islamist movement established in Egypt.
 
The proclamation, released by the Governor's Office in Austin, cites past investigations and federal cases, including the Holy Land Foundation prosecution, as part of the justification for the designation.
9:32 AM

'Tally is now 60': Congress after Trump repeats 'India-Pak' peace broker claim

The Congress on Wednesday took a jab at the Narendra Modi government over US President Donald Trump repeating his claims that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, chiding, tally "is now 60." Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.
First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

