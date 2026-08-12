SBI may tap overseas bond market again depending on liquidity needs

State Bank of India (SBI), which raised $500 million through a five-year United States (US) dollar bond at a spread of 88 basis points (bps) over the five-year US Treasuries on Tuesday, may tap the overseas bond market again if it needs additional liquidity, a senior official at the bank said.

“Depending on whether we need the liquidity or not. We are getting good rates in the market,” the senior official added.

The initial price guidance for SBI’s dollar-denominated bond issuance was 120 bps over US Treasuries, but the lender managed to compress the spread by 32 bps.