How a company can grow 200% and still get demoted from India's large caps

To be a "large cap" in India is simple in principle: a company must rank among the 100 most valuable listed firms. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) redraws this line every six months, and mutual funds must follow it—a demotion can force large-cap funds to sell a stock, whether or not the company has put a foot wrong.

What that line costs has changed sharply. At the end of 2017 (the earliest available period of Amfi data), a market value of about ₹29,300 crore was enough to claim the 100th and final seat in the large cap club. By mid-2026, the same seat required ₹1.06 trillion—a 3.6-fold rise (see steps 1-2 of the visualisation below).

That the bar keeps climbing is a familiar refrain. Every Amfi review brings a fresh "cutoff hits new high" headline. What makes this striking is not the climb itself, but what it overtook. For years, the entry threshold moved in step with the market. Then, in late 2023, it broke away, climbing far faster than the Nifty 100, which rose about 2.4 times over the full period (see step 3). The bar to enter the club of giants rose faster than the giants themselves. The two are not the same 100 companies: the Nifty 100 is a value-weighted index led by the largest firms, while Amfi's list is a straight ranking whose edge is the 100th company.

Why the gap widened after 2023 comes down to what happened at the lower edge of the list. A broad market rally lifted valuations across the board, and a wave of large new listings—LIC, Jio Financial, Hyundai, Swiggy among them—crowded in near the top. Because the threshold is set by the 100th company rather than the biggest, that influx pushed the entry price up faster than the megacap-weighted index climbed. The consequence is counter-intuitive: a company can grow and still be demoted from large cap. Of the 100 large caps from 2017, 37 had dropped out by 2026—and 25 of them left while their market value was still rising (see step 4). Ashok Leyland's value nearly tripled, up 209 per cent, yet it slipped from rank 82 to 107. Shree Cements grew 46 per cent and still lost its place (see step 5). These companies grew their value but the large-cap bar simply outpaced their growth.