Shares of TD Power Systems were in high demand on Wednesday, with the stock surging 19 per cent in intraday trade to hit a fresh 52-week high, after the company reported strong quarterly earnings. The rally was driven by a sharp rise of 72 per cent in net profit in the June quarter.

The stock opened 17 per cent higher at ₹1,395 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹1,530.

As of 2:45 PM, the stock was holding the day's gains to trade 17.4 per cent higher at ₹1,498. More than 9 million shares changed hands, according to NSE data.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 per cent at 24,330. Today's rally lifted TD Power Systems' market capitalisation by ₹2,942 crore to ₹22,867.94 crore. TD Power Systems shares have been on a strong run on Dalal Street in recent years. According to NSE data, the stock has more than doubled investors' money in 2026 so far, gaining 122 per cent. Over the past year, it has surged 202 per cent, while its three-year gain stands at nearly 500 per cent, according to exchange data. For the June quarter of FY27, the company reported a 72 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹86.29 crore, compared with ₹50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations also grew 72 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹640.05 crore, from ₹371.8 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda surged 71.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹121.68 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved marginally to 19 per cent in Q1FY27 from 18.9 per cent a year ago. The company said that its order inflow jumped 87 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹734.10 crore in the quarter under review. The order book stood at ₹2,207.30 crore at the end of the June quarter. Further, the company has upgraded its FY27 revenue guidance to ₹2,600 crore and said the outlook for FY27 and FY28 remains strong.